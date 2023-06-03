Joe Biden reminded voters on Thursday about his tendency to fall. This time, it wasn’t the steps of Air Force One which continue to give him fits. Biden was attending the Air Force Academy graduation where a rogue sandbag tripped him up.
From Air Force One stumbles to falling off his bike, Joe Biden is definitely having more problems. Biden often seems dazed and confused, which calls into question is ability to serve as president.
The debt ceiling bill passes the House and the Senate. Plus, an AI drone simulation has a very bad ending.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“AGAIN?” Yep, criminal Joe is frail and senile. What does this say about the liberal voters that voted for this criminal? Liberals are brain dead and morally bankrupt!!!!! What does this say about Jill Biden, who wants her frail and senile husband to run for the Presidency again? Jill’s only concern is the prestige of being the first lady, she has no concern for her husband or her husband’s health. This shows one what a low life “Dr. Jill” is!!!! But what does one expect from a so called “Dr.” who got her “PHD” by writing a PHD dissertation on diversity, that a seventh grader could have written? What does one expect from matriarch “Dr. Jill”, who is part of the Biden criminal crime family. The Biden criminal crime family aka morally bankrupt and a godless family.
Have a nice trip Brandon, see you next fall.
That’s classic, ‘PatriotUSA’!
What a great line! Took me 10 minutes to stop laughing.