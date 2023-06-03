Joe Biden reminded voters on Thursday about his tendency to fall. This time, it wasn’t the steps of Air Force One which continue to give him fits. Biden was attending the Air Force Academy graduation where a rogue sandbag tripped him up.

From Air Force One stumbles to falling off his bike, Joe Biden is definitely having more problems. Biden often seems dazed and confused, which calls into question is ability to serve as president.

The debt ceiling bill passes the House and the Senate. Plus, an AI drone simulation has a very bad ending.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

