Joe Biden headed off to Delaware for another vacation while the Taliban continue to hold American citizens as hostages. Taliban leaders are refusing to let Americans leave the Kabul airport until the Biden administration meets their demands. What happened to not negotiating with terrorists?
Biden is taking heat for a complete lack of leadership on Covid, the economy, the border, and the Taliban. Americans remain trapped in Afghanistan. What is Biden going to do about it?
Border Patrol agents in El Paso are forced to build their own wall. Plus, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Texas pro-life law, Democrats are in a panic.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
As bad as everything is that is pointing back to him, I am glad that his true colors are coming to light for everyone to see—everyone who voted for him—everyone who is propping him up—everyone in his Party—his true self is out in the open and cannot be denied.
Impeach Biden
Maybe he can buy the Taliban an ice cream cone. Or is he waiting until the Taliban buys some “fine art” from Hunter?
This Faux President is revolting to me ! He is a complete insincere phony who doesn’t have an ounce of empathy, or compassion, in his soul ! I am not even counting his lack of intelligence. What that man did in Afghanistan was in MY opinion, TREASONOUS. When he greeted the Gold Star Mothers, and Fathers, he constantly looked at his watch or talked about his OWN son. The truth is that he didn’t CARE about them losing their children because he has NO empathy for other people ! This man has caused one of the WORST problems this Country, and the world has ever seen by IGNORING major information that was given to him by the Pentagon, well in advance of August 2021 !
Bin Biden Hiden in the basement waiting for this to blow over so it gets spun and he comes out smelling like roses.