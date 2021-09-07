Joe Biden headed off to Delaware for another vacation while the Taliban continue to hold American citizens as hostages. Taliban leaders are refusing to let Americans leave the Kabul airport until the Biden administration meets their demands. What happened to not negotiating with terrorists?

Biden is taking heat for a complete lack of leadership on Covid, the economy, the border, and the Taliban. Americans remain trapped in Afghanistan. What is Biden going to do about it?

Border Patrol agents in El Paso are forced to build their own wall. Plus, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Texas pro-life law, Democrats are in a panic.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

