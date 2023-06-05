Leftwing Tolerance GOPUSA Staff | Jun 5, 2023 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 10 votes. Please wait... Share:
Reply: You’re so gullible
Judge not by the color of one’s skin but by the content of their character.
Bigotry is not necessarily always a bad thing. One need not tolerate or accept every belief or action of another.
It is better to be condemned by Democrats for obeying God’s Holy Bible and standing up for one’s morals and values.
Than to be on their knees bowing down for the crumbs and the whims of the corrupt and immoral demonic Democrats.
Matthew 7:15-16 Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
You will like vhat ve shove in your throat. AND NOT question it.. DA!