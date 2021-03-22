Following his permanent ban from Twitter and Facebook, former President Trump has hinted at a return to social media. Big Tech has gone out of its way to ban and marginalize Trump’s reach, just like they have done to conservatives around the country. However, Trump advisors are now saying that a new Trump-backed social media platform is in the works. Can it be the Twitter killer?

Many platforms have tried to take on the Big Tech giants of Facebook and Twitter. Parler made tremendous gains before being taken down by Google, Apple, and Amazon. Can Trump’s platform survive?

Joe Biden capped off a terrible week by tripping UP the stairs of Air Force One. Plus, even Bill Maher calls out the woke left on division and segregation.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

