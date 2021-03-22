Following his permanent ban from Twitter and Facebook, former President Trump has hinted at a return to social media. Big Tech has gone out of its way to ban and marginalize Trump’s reach, just like they have done to conservatives around the country. However, Trump advisors are now saying that a new Trump-backed social media platform is in the works. Can it be the Twitter killer?
Many platforms have tried to take on the Big Tech giants of Facebook and Twitter. Parler made tremendous gains before being taken down by Google, Apple, and Amazon. Can Trump’s platform survive?
Joe Biden capped off a terrible week by tripping UP the stairs of Air Force One. Plus, even Bill Maher calls out the woke left on division and segregation.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Trump will have seventy five million followers on his social media site, if he launches it and this will drive the communist Democrats, the Fake News media and Big Tech crazy, although, the liberals are already insane. I will love seeing the communists in society go off the deep end, when Trump launches his site.
I would really like to see him buy radio stations and tv stations to reach those that use over the air services and that will require cable networks to broadcast the tv stations.
You assume that those of us who DESPISE social media, as is, will join up to HIS site..
“Can Trump-Backed Platform Topple Twitter And Facebook?”
I doubt if it will topple Twitter And Facebook because there are so many hateful Democrats.
But it will definitely put a dent in their subscribers, Plus it won’t be only Democrat Party propaganda like Twitter And Facebook.
I dropped Twitter but I still use facebook for now. I hope that the Trump-backed platform takes off good.
DROP Farcebook too!!! Hell, get off social media PERIOD.
As we saw with Parler, unless Trump creates his OWN Server Farm, Big Tech (Microsoft, Amazon) will simply REFUSE to host this alternative “social media” platform).
If Trump wants to operate his own server farm, I’m right there with him!
Build it in Ohio.. There’s plenty of conservatives here who would GLADLY WORK That place.
Maybe President Trump should collect for a space satellite to use as a broadcast
platform, not to hard for the man that gave us the Space Force…….It would be
tax free and supported by 75 million or more Earthlings……….William
Trump has had many careers, all of them successful. Doing with social media what Rush Limbaugh did for radio listeners, i.e. give conservative ideas a platform that can’t be canceled would seem a natural next phase. Go Trump!
I love it. Can’t wait. If anybody can do it, it would be President Trump!!!!
Parler.com is back. Rumble is a video hosting site. Both are conservative leaning. Why would you need another service? If DJT joined Parler and started posting videos on Rumble, both of those sites would take off. They’re already running, so it wouldn’t cost anything to join and participate. With an existing following they would jump start DJT’s online presence.
I cannot speak for anyone else but if Trump builds a new internet service, “sign me up !!”