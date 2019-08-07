Wrong! AOC, Tlaib slam Trump with ‘white’ lies? Democrats can’t have it both ways on guns

Democrat Joaquin Castro is taking heat for publicly listing — and trying to shame — Trump contributors. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with Rashida Tlaib, blasted President Trump with some very misleading comments about guns. We’ll dive into the real facts and also find out what the Incredible Hulk thinks about gun control.

The left’s rhetoric never matches their actions. They blast conservatives all the time about heated messages or inciting violence, yet that’s exactly what the left continues to do. Just look at what Democrat Joaquin Castro tweeted this week. The reaction has been overwhelmingly negative, yet he still refuses to remove the tweet.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib blasted President Trump this week, but their gun “facts” are flat out wrong. Whether they are talking about the number of white shooters or the number of mass shootings, the Democrats and the media are purposely misleading the public to score political points. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating