From the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, political leaders such as former President Trump and Sen. Tom Cotton were suggesting that the virus responsible for Covid-19 originated from a Wuhan lab leak. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a notoriously bad reputation for safety, and the first outbreak was centered near the lab. Yet media outlets like the Washington Post claimed the Wuhan lab leak story was “ridiculous conspiracy theory.”
The Washington Post is singing a different tune now. Despite a large amount of evidence the Washington Post refused to link the Wuhan lab with the origins of the coronavirus. Now, the Post says that the lab leak theory is “suddenly credible.” What changed?
CNN’s ratings are in a free fall ever since Joe Biden became president. Plus, former President Trump talks energy policy with Newsmax host Steve Cortes.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
It has been credible all along—I guess it was racist to accuse China.
Many of us already knew it came from Wuhan Lab. Many of us don’t believe it was accidental. They made sure that infected persons travelled to other countries to infect the citizens of those countries. What really Pisses me off is the fact that our tax money was sent to Wuhan to help in their experiment during the Obama era!
Of course it was “Racist” of trump.. HOW DARE HE rightfully accuse the chicoms of something they are guilty of.. RHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!
The up to the minute news Washington Post is as usual a year late and a trillion Covid spent short. As a reliable news source they are toast,,,,,,or in this case Post Toasties., no longer a wakeup food, just a vehicle to put you to sleep.
They earn their sobriquet “the Washington Compost” every day. Bezos hasn’t applied his Amazon brain to the news at all, just another billionaire shill pushing socialism on the peasants.
I always thought it was a Chinese virus. But I don’t hate Asian American s. They had nothing to do with the virus.
It was always credible, it just took a while for the radical left to run out of lies and excuses.
Anything not to agree with pres Trump.
That is the truth! They have run out of lies and excuses. We all knew it would come out. And Beijing Biden does not like the term ” China Virus ” because it makes him look bad to the China Communist Party. After all they gave Hunter and ” the Big Guy ” over 10 million dollars to stuff their pockets.
BUT You can bet IF THE TRUTH ever actually comes to light, that it WAS THAT LAB that willfully leaked the virus, NOT ONE OF THESE MEDIA HACKS< would ever give credit to trump for SPEAKING the truth!
The Washington Post is a conspiracy of corruption, they are communists and they are in bed with the Democrat communist party of America.
COMMENTIt seems that almost all of these ridiculous conspiracy theories that they accused PRESIDENT TRUMP of are coming true as time goes by. Just like the two latest “ridiculous conspiracy theories” are getting ready to blow up on them and the Democrat Party. The first one, is the worst manipulated and fraudulent election ever to occur in AMERICAN HISTORY, as evidence is appearing daily and audits have yet to find a fair election without massive fraud. The second is the January 6, Capitol Building “insurrection” that wasn’t an insurrection at all. It was a Democrat Planned and executed “False Flag Attack” to stop the Constitutional Republican objections to the fraudulent election. Cone to think of it, every single “Vast Right Wing Conspiracy” that Hillary Clinton claimed, have all turned out to be true. Wow, what a record.
I will not be surprised if ultimately they show not only did it come from the lab BUT it was also allowed out on or with a purpose. Trump will be vindicated since he called this right away.
More and more i am honestly convinced THIS WAS A DELIBERATE leak.. Just to tank every nations economy, so CHINA COULD GET ahead…
China flu has certainly worked out well for the Chinese, hasn’t it, only country on earth spared the worst because they locked down domestic travel from Wuhan, lied about human transmission and sent planeloads of infected to every country on the planet. Their own major cities Shanghai and Beijing were barely touched though much closer to Wuhan while their financial rivals London and NYC were decimated. Every Covid death outside China is the responsibility of their communist government. China should be an international PARIAH from now on instead of rewarded as the World’s main manufacturing plant.
Today’s news media have abandoned their duty to investigate objectively and replaced it with a desire to be propaganda agents for the Democrat Party and fringe extremist groups. This is a good reason why viewership of news broadcasts and readership of newspapers and newsmagazines are down. Most of us realize the news media has become nothing more than propagandists.