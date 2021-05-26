From the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, political leaders such as former President Trump and Sen. Tom Cotton were suggesting that the virus responsible for Covid-19 originated from a Wuhan lab leak. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has a notoriously bad reputation for safety, and the first outbreak was centered near the lab. Yet media outlets like the Washington Post claimed the Wuhan lab leak story was “ridiculous conspiracy theory.”

The Washington Post is singing a different tune now. Despite a large amount of evidence the Washington Post refused to link the Wuhan lab with the origins of the coronavirus. Now, the Post says that the lab leak theory is “suddenly credible.” What changed?

CNN’s ratings are in a free fall ever since Joe Biden became president. Plus, former President Trump talks energy policy with Newsmax host Steve Cortes.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

