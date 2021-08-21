Joe Biden has had a terrible week. As the Taliban moved through Afghanistan and obtained control of the government, Joe Biden was on vacation. After a poorly received speech on Monday, Biden held an interview with ABC News on Wednesday. The interview showed that Joe Biden can’t handle the job.

Following the interview, Biden canceled all appearances and left town again, saying that he needed to get more sleep. This is the president of the United States. World leaders have had enough. When will the American people speak out?

Portland Oregon police unveil a new public safety campaign. Plus, a Pennsylvania school board votes to ban critical race theory.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

