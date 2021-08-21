Joe Biden has had a terrible week. As the Taliban moved through Afghanistan and obtained control of the government, Joe Biden was on vacation. After a poorly received speech on Monday, Biden held an interview with ABC News on Wednesday. The interview showed that Joe Biden can’t handle the job.
Following the interview, Biden canceled all appearances and left town again, saying that he needed to get more sleep. This is the president of the United States. World leaders have had enough. When will the American people speak out?
Portland Oregon police unveil a new public safety campaign. Plus, a Pennsylvania school board votes to ban critical race theory.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Isn’t it great that we have a President that has dementia, besides being an inept communist? We have a President, with the help of Hunter, who bows down to the Russians (the Russians have one of Hunter’s laptops and as a result the Russians can blackmail Joe) and we have a President who through Hunter, bows down to the communist Chinese, because of all of the money Hunter received from China. This is all at the expense / betrayal of the American citizen and all at the expense betrayal of our Country. Joe has sold out our Country and Joe has sold out the American citizen. Joe should be renamed “Judas”.
ALL the republicans who voted to ‘certify the election’, sold us out..
President Trump dubbed slo joe as “sleepy Joe” early in the primaries.
I thought he was sleepwalking all of the time.
More like he’s operating as a drone, with someone else at the controls!
Joe Biden Leaves Town….
and should never return !!
IF i had my way, he’d do a lot more than just “leave town”!
God I wish he would resign… never return to the oval office… He’s NOT competent to do the job….
He needs to be humanely put to sleep to put US out of his misery.
TO HECK with being humane!! This traitor to our nation, deserves ALL the pain we can give him!
What this man really NEEDS, is a working BRAIN !
What he really needs to do is RESIGN!!! Stay out of the white house… He’s done nothing but damage everything he touches…
The really dangerous part of this whole election fiasco, putting THIS incompetent man in the White House, is that the VP is every bit as incompetent as he is. In fact, she may even be worse than him. Then we have the 3rd possibility which is Nancy Pelosi. There is NOT an intelligent mind between the 3 of them. We have a bunch of IDIOTS running this country !
This nightmare in our white house and his bunch of radical incompetent democRAT administration are damaging our country.. He needs to NEVER return to the white house…. RESIGN!!!! OUR worse enemy is this nightmare administration… They are tearing apart the country… God help us all if we don’t get this nightmare out of office… GOD HELP SAVE OUR COUNTRY!!!