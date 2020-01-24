Schiff: Voters shouldn’t decide the 2020 election; Chuck Schumer sees ghost in his chair?
Democrat Adam Schiff says we can’t trust the voters to decide the 2020 election. Elizabeth Warren gets lectured over her plans to pay off student loan debt, and Chuck Schumer makes a ghost get out of his Senate chair. All that and more on today’s show!
I guess Democrats know best. At least that’s what Democrat Adam Schiff believes. During the impeachment trial this week, Schiff said we can’t let the voters decided the outcome of the 2020 elections. What kind of statement is that???
Elizabeth Warren was taken to task for her plan to eliminate all student loan debt. She was questioned by a father who actually saved his money, so he could pay for his daughter’s college education without going into debt.
Sen. Chuck Schumer is either losing his mind or he has a new ghost friend. He asked the ghost to get out of his chair, and it was all captured on video.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Such a pompous and arrogant statement coming from Schiff, the one who continues to lie when the truth would serve him better.
“We the people. . . .” make this country hum with activity each and every day of our lives. We get up and show up at our respective jobs and earn our living as God commands us. We are not the parasites you choose to protect and coddle. We don’t mind helping those unable to work, but we do mind subsidizing laziness.
You have turned JUSTICE on its head. You champion abortion. You allow our law enforcement to be held in ridicule instead of respect and honor. And on I could go.
We pay our taxes which pays your check Schiff. Government never did anything. We the people are the government which pays all the bills and you bureaucrat Schiff need to be fired. I hope the voters remember!