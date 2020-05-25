White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped into reporters for not doing their jobs and suggested they lack journalistic curiosity. During the White House press briefing, McEnany gave a coronavirus update on reopening churches, and then she gave reporters five questions that they should be asking regarding Michael Flynn and the Obama administration. Chris Wallace and Jonah Goldberg at Fox News blasted McEnany for her actions.

Joe Biden continued to take heat for his “you ain’t black” comment. Was it a gaffe, or did he really mean it? Plus, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules in favor of Gavin Newsom and California, and against freedom and our rights.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

