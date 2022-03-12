As the Democrats struggle to rescue their sinking ship, it’s amazing how Covid has completely disappeared from the media and Democrat speeches. It’s as if it never existed. Now, media outlets such as the New York Times are reevaluating their entire position on Covid restrictions, mask mandates, and more. Why did it take this long to “follow the science?”

Joe Biden and others tried to shame unvaccinated Americans. That was not based on science. Lockdowns were ineffective. The New York Times notes that masks were ineffective. So what was all this about?

Now that the left wants to move on from Covid, we need to all remember what happened to our freedoms. Plus, as Republicans work to expand their base, the Democrats are in disarray.

