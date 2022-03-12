As the Democrats struggle to rescue their sinking ship, it’s amazing how Covid has completely disappeared from the media and Democrat speeches. It’s as if it never existed. Now, media outlets such as the New York Times are reevaluating their entire position on Covid restrictions, mask mandates, and more. Why did it take this long to “follow the science?”
Joe Biden and others tried to shame unvaccinated Americans. That was not based on science. Lockdowns were ineffective. The New York Times notes that masks were ineffective. So what was all this about?
Now that the left wants to move on from Covid, we need to all remember what happened to our freedoms. Plus, as Republicans work to expand their base, the Democrats are in disarray.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“As the Democrats struggle to rescue their sinking ship, it’s amazing how Covid has completely disappeared from the media and Democrat speeches.”,,,,while Republican elephants never forget,,,,nor do abused, unemployed, locked down forced to wear useless masked voting Americans.
While the Titanic sank the rich men stayed on board to allow the women and children to survive, all the while singing “Nearer my God to thee.” As the Democrat Titanic failed ship of state sinks, the Rich Democrat politicians of both sexes just try to find escape on the enemy subs in subversion that torpedoed our oil industry. While the women and children all head for the border in the Ukraine as Joe looks away, our own women and children here at home get molested and drugged by the criminals and fentanyl dealers who Joe lets into our Borders. I guess we all now know what Obama and his Joe surrogate meant when they told Medvedev to tell Putin he could be more flexible AFTER the election, while Joe later told Putin he would unwaveringly cover his six if he helped him steal his election in Fake COVID and manipulated fake environmental oil scares.
AND what exactly is the point in ‘coming clean’ now?? WE KNOW not a damn thing will happen to these liars, civilly OR CRIMINALLY…
The deplorables weren’t so stupid after all, huh Lefties?
Isn’t it funny, with the election around the corner, the New York Phony Communist Times does a 360 on covid and masks, as the Democrat communist poll numbers go into the sewer. Oh, New York Phony Communist Times, your hypocrisy and being phony is so obvious, that you have given me flu like symptoms.
HENCE why so many dems are now harping on giving funding BACK to cops, and the like.. THEY KNOW THEY ARE GOING to get hammered in the polls!
Hell has frozen over! The NYTimes is saying something negative about Biden and/or Fauci.