Joe Biden has gone longer into his first term without a press conference than any president in over one hundred years. Why? Perhaps it’s because Joe Biden has trouble getting through even the easiest scripted events. During one recent speech, Biden couldn’t remember the name of his secretary of defense (Lloyd Austin) or the name of building where Austin works (the Pentagon). How much longer can Biden go on like this?

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been asked about when Biden will hold a press conference. Her reply has been that Biden is busy and will have one in the next few weeks.

More and more woke leftists are anguishing over their white privilege. Plus, members of Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden are upset, because Joe Biden is not pro-life.

