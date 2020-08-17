What does Barack Obama really think of Joe Biden? Apparently, not much, as Obama reportedly said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.” Obama gave a glowing endorsement to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and a lukewarm version to Biden during the 2020 election. From other comments that Obama has made, it’s clear that not even top Democrats believe Biden can handle the job.
From Joe Biden’s gaffes to questions about Biden’s cognitive health, the comments from Barack Obama just add to fuel to the fire. Is the Biden Harris ticket actually Harris Biden? Can Joe Biden handle the job?
Portland had over sixty 911 calls go unanswered as police dealt with rioters. Plus, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are in a meltdown over the US postal service.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This is a national disgrace, and a shameful period in American history. That the Republican Party is not bringing this to the nation’s forefront speaks volumes about who and what they are as a party.
Joe has Alzheimer’s or Dementia and couldn’t lead a horse to water if he tried. He is being used and anyone who is rational and logical KNOWS it.
If he wins he won’t be in office one month, until they move him out and slide another communist into his place.
This convention is absolutely despicable, but I don’t put anything past the democrat socialists. They are willing to kill babies from conception to the very birth of a baby, kill the elderly in New York, deny a proven medication for Covid, become tyrants to various democrat socialist states, willing to defund the police and leave the populace helpless, shut down schools, shut down church worship, beaches, restaurants etc.
Obama is more than likely the ring leader of this decision to run an elderly patient who is very ill. He is only a means to an end and a very dangerous means to an end at that.
Creeeepy Joe doesn’t think very highly of Black folks, that’s for sure.