What does Barack Obama really think of Joe Biden? Apparently, not much, as Obama reportedly said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.” Obama gave a glowing endorsement to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and a lukewarm version to Biden during the 2020 election. From other comments that Obama has made, it’s clear that not even top Democrats believe Biden can handle the job.

From Joe Biden’s gaffes to questions about Biden’s cognitive health, the comments from Barack Obama just add to fuel to the fire. Is the Biden Harris ticket actually Harris Biden? Can Joe Biden handle the job?

Portland had over sixty 911 calls go unanswered as police dealt with rioters. Plus, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are in a meltdown over the US postal service.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

