Radical Democrat Maxine Waters has a history of confrontational rhetoric. On Saturday, Waters crossed state lines to incite violence by saying that protestors in Brooklyn Center, MN should “get more confrontational.” There has been a week of ongoing rioting and looting. Isn’t this inciting violence? Shouldn’t she be thrown out of Congress?

Former President Trump told people to “peacefully and patriotically let your voices be heard.” Look at what happened to him. Maxine Waters actually told rioters and looters to “get more confrontational.” Does that “free speech” come with consequences too?

The covid vaccine appears to be wildly effective, but Dr. Fauci still says to wear a mask. Plus, the arrest levels of illegal aliens are not quite what they were under President Trump.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

