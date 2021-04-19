Radical Democrat Maxine Waters has a history of confrontational rhetoric. On Saturday, Waters crossed state lines to incite violence by saying that protestors in Brooklyn Center, MN should “get more confrontational.” There has been a week of ongoing rioting and looting. Isn’t this inciting violence? Shouldn’t she be thrown out of Congress?
Former President Trump told people to “peacefully and patriotically let your voices be heard.” Look at what happened to him. Maxine Waters actually told rioters and looters to “get more confrontational.” Does that “free speech” come with consequences too?
The covid vaccine appears to be wildly effective, but Dr. Fauci still says to wear a mask. Plus, the arrest levels of illegal aliens are not quite what they were under President Trump.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Maxine Waters is inciting violence and did one notice that the gutless Republicans In Name Only are silent????? Hey Mitt Romney, why are you silent? Why is big mouth Lynn Cheney silent?
NOT just the rinos, but even the true patriot conservatives in the GOP are silent, along with the dept of injustice…
impeach her racist behind.
More and more, i wonder, are there ANY Women or blacks in office, who are not totally and utterly racist/sexist thugs in disguise???
I wrote to my congressman to do something about her. Remember the democrats said ,words have meaning and Consequences. She needs to be kicked out of Congress. Everyone should write their senator to kick her out of Congress,too
IMO< we could dump a TON of letters on their desks.. THEY ARE TOO cowardly of the race/sex card being played, to do a damn thing…
You cannot stop Maxine Waters. She is a BLACK WOMAN OF POWER,
one of the cult of untouchables who can do anything she damn pleases with
impunity. The color of her skin guarantees it. It’s called black supremacy.
If you want to know who’s really in charge, just take a look at who you’re not allowed to criticize..
More and more it certainly SEEMS that blacks have all the power.. YET WE whites still are supposed to have “privilege”…
YEA RIGHT. Pull the other leg.
Trump was impeached for saying far, far less.
HE was a WHITE MALE conservative.. SO OF course the rules apply to him, but NOT TO mad maxine…
This woman has serious psychological issues—as does a good percentage of Congress, particularly on the Democrat side. And Nancy Pelosi remarks that Waters should absolutely not apologize for her comments.
To put a spin on the word “apologize” one can be sorry in a different way without apologizing. And Maxine and Nancy, you both illustrate that point quite well. Unapologetically sorry. Just plain sorry. What a disgrace to our Congress.
I’m not at all surprised that the leftist mainstream media is completely silent on this outrageous behavior that is inciting violence far beyond what they considered ‘violence inciting rhetoric’ when it was Pres. Trump saying something. ALL Congress persons need to speak out about this. It is NOT acceptable behavior by anyone and certainly not by an elected official.
Just why did Ms. Waters even come to MN? Clearly to incite violence and foment more rioting and hatred. If I were a citizen of MN and have ANY damage to my self, property, or livelihood because of riots I would make a point of initiating a civil suit against Ms. Waters. Actions have consequences and she is reckless at best.