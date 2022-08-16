In a post to Truth Social, former President Donald Trump alleges that the FBI took his passport as part of the massive collection of documents they took with them from the home. This could indicate that the FBI believes Trump is a flight risk.

“Wow!” He wrote. “In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!” Trump has claimed that the FBI was “playing politics” by carrying out the raid.

He also said that “Republicans could win many additional seat, both in the House & Senate, because of the strong backlash over the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Polls are showing that some lost Republican territory of the last number of weeks has bene more than made up with the unannounced Break In by the FBI, which should never have happened!”

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided on Monday August 8, with a search warrant that was signed off on and authorized directly by Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland. GOP and independent voters said in a poll that the raid was not a “reasonable step to pursue justice.”

After the raid, which was alleged by the Washington Post to be over nuclear secrets, while others claimed that it was about classified documents that should have been in the National Archives, Trump demanded that the warrant be unsealed and released.

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the warrant, told the Department of Justice to respond to the requests by media for the release of the warrant. On Friday, Garland released the warrant.

That warrant reads that “Property to be seized” includes “All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation” of legal codes, including:

“Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are locations, as well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the aforementioned documents and containers/boxes:

“Information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material;

“Any government and/or Presidential Records created between January 20, 2017,” the day Trump took office, and the end of his term.

