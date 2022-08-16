In a post to Truth Social, former President Donald Trump alleges that the FBI took his passport as part of the massive collection of documents they took with them from the home. This could indicate that the FBI believes Trump is a flight risk.
“Wow!” He wrote. “In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!” Trump has claimed that the FBI was “playing politics” by carrying out the raid.
He also said that “Republicans could win many additional seat, both in the House & Senate, because of the strong backlash over the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Polls are showing that some lost Republican territory of the last number of weeks has bene more than made up with the unannounced Break In by the FBI, which should never have happened!”
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided on Monday August 8, with a search warrant that was signed off on and authorized directly by Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland. GOP and independent voters said in a poll that the raid was not a “reasonable step to pursue justice.”
After the raid, which was alleged by the Washington Post to be over nuclear secrets, while others claimed that it was about classified documents that should have been in the National Archives, Trump demanded that the warrant be unsealed and released.
Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the warrant, told the Department of Justice to respond to the requests by media for the release of the warrant. On Friday, Garland released the warrant.
That warrant reads that “Property to be seized” includes “All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation” of legal codes, including:
“Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are locations, as well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the aforementioned documents and containers/boxes:
“Information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material;
“Any government and/or Presidential Records created between January 20, 2017,” the day Trump took office, and the end of his term.
This warrant covers EVEYTHING in Donald Trumps home….
This was a FISHING warrant. Let the FBI take anything they want and we will orchestrate or fabricated any evidence of any crime we the Democrat Party WANT.
Just like: –
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
They stole the passports to make it more personal, to take another unnecessary hateful personal dig. If they can do this to an ex president they can lock ordinary people up, throw away the key and never let them out. Don’t believe me, look up the sentences they are handing out for Jan. 6.
Voters better start taking this seriously. The US is fast becoming a third world country without the rule of law.
You mean the Jan 6 prisoners held in isolation without visits from family or lawyers for over a year without due process for misdemeanor crimes, who are slowly, so slowly, one by one being given months to years in prison for those misdemeanors?
The majority of BLM and Antifa rioters, responsible for the destruction of billions of dollars of private and corporate and Local, State and Federal property, ending the dreams of so many hard working entrepreneurs, small businesses that could never recover, terrorizing whole communities, not to mention getting away with out right murder, they never saw the inside of a jail cell. Even the true insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol and set fire to an historic church as they flung bricks, Molotov cocktails and frozen water bottles at law enforcement. And the few who were arrested were given bail from a fund supported by our current VP.
The only time the Dem officials or Dem common folk showed any concern about what was going on is when they came to their neighborhood.
The Lib-Dems have restructured the Justice system into an unholy perversion, and one way or another, they need to be held accountable and pay for what extreme injustices they have wrought against people who simply disagree with them.
I’m surprised they didn’t plant some fully automatic weapons or Fentanyl in the place to help the Jan 6th scam people and make Trump look as guilty as Biden on the border. If it was Hunter Biden’s apartment they raided they would have run off with his pinups and porn videos and all of his inflatable dolls, with Wray and Garland fighting over who got to keep the laptop shows. What a difference a Presidential family and administration makes. The next election will determine which is the real crime family, and which the Media just tried to make look like one so Theirs does not look so bad by comparison.
I’m surprised they didn’t plant some fully automatic weapons or Fentanyl in the place to help the Jan 6th scam people and make Trump look as guilty as Biden on the border.
We don’t know what they planted yet. It’s probably not weapons or drugs. It’s most likely a bombshell document that they think will take Trump down for good.
alleges that the FBI took his passport
NO alleged, the FBI did take the passports.