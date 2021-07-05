Captain America has gone woke… just in time for the 4th of July. Marvel Comics has a new edition for Independence Day where Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) says the American dream isn’t real. Rogers says the dream doesn’t get along nicely with “immigrants” and “the poor.”

What’s wrong with having Captain America actually love America? Instead, Marvel Comics has Captain America saying that “white picket fences” become a “gate to keep others out.” Has the radical left taken over everything?

