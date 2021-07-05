Captain America has gone woke… just in time for the 4th of July. Marvel Comics has a new edition for Independence Day where Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) says the American dream isn’t real. Rogers says the dream doesn’t get along nicely with “immigrants” and “the poor.”
What’s wrong with having Captain America actually love America? Instead, Marvel Comics has Captain America saying that “white picket fences” become a “gate to keep others out.” Has the radical left taken over everything?
Check out today’s show with special guest… Republican strategist and attorney Amanda Makki.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Marvel Comics making Captain America can take a flying leap from 30,000 feet with no parachute. After you hit the ground, you can go to you know where (hint, the home of the devil). I think Marvel Comics should rename Captain America to Captain Traitor!
IT certainly seems so, RE All of pervywood and comics..
Captain America, meet Captain James Kirk of the Starship Enterprise.
Phasers on stun to kill. Problem solved.
Na. Just beam him into deep space.. AND LEAVE HIM THERE>
I’d love to know where the term “woke” came from. These morons are the furthest thing from being “awake” and “aware” I’ve ever seen.
Disney and Marvel are simply killing their fan base. Won’t be long before the stockholders tell them stop losing their money.
Well, since parents are STILL CAVING IN and getting their kids disney products, taking them to disney parks etc, I DOUBT the stock holders are having any pain in their pockets felt.. YET.