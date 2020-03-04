There is a deep divide inside the Democrat Party, and we saw it play out on Tuesday night. From out of the political depths, Joe Biden made a stunning comeback on Super Tuesday. Bernie Sanders is left wondering if this is 2016 all over again, and Michael Bloomberg won… American Samoa. All that and more on today’s show!

It’s the far left vs. the establishment. With Bernie Sanders on one side (along with AOC, Ilhan Omar, and others) and Joe Biden on the other (along with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer), the lines have been drawn. But can any side beat President Trump?

Bernie Sanders was the national frontrunner. He was winning. The thought was that he’d come out of Super Tuesday with a huge lead. Now, everything has changed, and Joe Biden is actually leading in the delegate count.

Elizabeth Warren sent out a fundraising message to supporters on Tuesday night urging them to contribute so that her campaign can continue to “keep up the momentum.” Don’t you first have to have momentum in order to keep it up?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]