White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed reporters during the White House press briefing on the difference between absentee voting and the mass mail in voting being pushed by the Democrats. One is an established application process, while the other carries documented voter fraud and error.

As reporters cry that President Trump will somehow delay the 2020 election, McEnany, Trump, and others keep pointing out the obvious potential for abuse and fraud from mass mail in voting that is being pushed in places like California and Nevada. If people can shop, eat, and work, then people can vote while maintaining social distancing.

ESPN mocks an NBA player who stood for the national anthem. Plus, Sen. Ted Cruz invites the Democrats to denounce Antifa and gets silence in return.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

