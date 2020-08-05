White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed reporters during the White House press briefing on the difference between absentee voting and the mass mail in voting being pushed by the Democrats. One is an established application process, while the other carries documented voter fraud and error.
As reporters cry that President Trump will somehow delay the 2020 election, McEnany, Trump, and others keep pointing out the obvious potential for abuse and fraud from mass mail in voting that is being pushed in places like California and Nevada. If people can shop, eat, and work, then people can vote while maintaining social distancing.
ESPN mocks an NBA player who stood for the national anthem. Plus, Sen. Ted Cruz invites the Democrats to denounce Antifa and gets silence in return.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
If Kayleigh had just 1/2 of a brain, she would be dangerous. Her choice of words were used to incite rage among the party lemmings. There is NO MASS MAILING OF BALLOTS!! You vote, you mail. There is no gathering or collecting, then turning over a massive number. All she’s trying to do is create fear among those who don’t have a clue, other than Donald “Der Furher” Trump said it’s bad, and rife with fraud. Well, if your Social Security check, your stimulus check, your driver’s License, your government issued ID cards, your passport all can be safely delivered, and no problems, what makes the vote any different? Even in states where voting by mail IS MANDATED, there is no fraud !!!