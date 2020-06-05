In the wake of George Floyd riots and protests, a critical question emerges: was Martin Luther King wrong? Talk of systemic racism hides the fact that more has been done in the last decade to hurt race relations than ever before. By examining the Marthin Luther King legacy, we can see how the left has twisted the discussion and changed the “tools” that people use when discussing race.

I will give my personal look at racism and discuss Twitter’s ever-changing policies regarding the “fact-checking” of conservatives. Plus, Joe Biden opened his mouth, and you won’t believe what came out!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

