A man wanted by authorities for drunkenly gunning down his neighbors with an AR-15 — killing five people, including a young boy — has been deported on at least four occasions, according to a new report.
The gunman, identified by authorities as Francisco Oropeza, allegedly opened fire on the victims after they requested he stop shooting his rifle in the yard of his home in Cleveland, a 7,000-person town about 40 miles north of Houston. Those killed in the Friday night massacre have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.
Authorities said the victims, all of them originally from Honduras, lived in a house with five other people.
Oropeza fled the scene and remained at large on Tuesday.
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement source told CNN Oropeza has been deported on at least four separate occasions. The first was in March 2009.
“At an unknown time and location, Perez-Torres unlawfully reentered the United States, and was apprehended and removed several more times by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016,” the source said.
His current immigration status is unknown, and it is not clear how long he’s been in the U.S. since he was last deported.
Authorities have asked anyone with information on the shooting or Oropeza’s whereabouts to come forward.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Additional rewards from local leaders and the FBI have brought the total to $80,000.
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
An alien legally in the U.S. is not prohibited from purchasing firearms unless the alien is admitted into the U.S. under a nonimmigrant visa and does not meet one of the exceptions as provided in 18 U.S.C. 922(y)(2), such as possession of a valid hunting license or permit.
[18 U.S.C. 922 (d)(5), (g)(5) and (y)(2); 27 CFR 478.11 and 478.32(a)(5) ]
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement source told CNN Oropeza has been deported on at least four separate occasions. The first was in March 2009.
So now we see more examples that criminals DO NOT follow the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party’s obsession and laws that are removing or restricting guns from law abiding U.S. citizens.
Jesus best described these treasonous, self-righteous Democrats when he said:
Matthew 7:15-16 Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
(By their behavior you will recognize them)
AND If he was illegally here, HOW WAS HE ABLE TO RENT THE PLACE he was living in, let alone pass the backround checks to get the gun(S) He had?!
BUT this is also in a DEMON-RAT infested area of texas, so perhaps the local/county laws, LET ILLEGALS DO that.
Whe you deport criminals with no painful consequences just what did yoy expect. Each time the paw breaker gets deported the punishment pain should increase. By the 4th time he breaks the law, maybe we should break his kneecaps so at least he will be easier to run down the next time.
Make these illegal immigrants construct the border wall as part of their punishment for illegally entering the U.S.. instead of how the Democrat Party is encouraging, supporting them, feeding them, providing housing for them and giving them many more free benefits and forcing the U.S. taxpayer to pay for supporting the Democrats illegal immigrants!
While its a nice idea, that’s like asking those we send to prison to BUILD their prison. I wouldn’t TRUST what they build, to keep them out!
As far as I’m concerned, when an illegal alien is caught then he or she should be immediately deported. Take DNA samples, fingerprints, and a retina scan for positive identification in the future. Then if they’re found in this country a second time, shoot them on sight. No questions asked, no mercy shown and no pity or pardon given.
This is why i would love tech, such as those explody necklaces we saw in the Rutger hauer film, Wedlock, or those ‘cranial bombs’, like we saw in the Suicide squad film to be real..
SO WHEN WE DEPORT THESE criminals, we can put one iN THEM, and if they cross again, it TRIGGERS!
Remember (ESCAPE FROM new york) Snake Pleskin had micro explosives injected into his neck, wellmdo the same thing to those that come here Illegally so if they do come back they are registered on a system and 3 hours later pop and they drop. The guy in this case you can bet has already gone back over the border and will very likely never come back.
I do remember both that and escape from LA.. I’d Love for things like that to be real!
Some people never learn… and never will. Dealing with people like this should include lethal alternatives. Send him back home again… this time in a body bag!
WHEN they never get REPERCUSSIONS for their actions, WHY SHOULD they learn?
We can all thank Biden and the democrats for this illegal predator being in our country. The democrats open borders policy is treason
When will we bring the uprising to these A– holes
Democrats are the party of murder, all of their policies lead to the murder of innocent people! When will the people come to their senses, and stop rewarding democrats for their failures!
As i saw the other day in a cartoon (with biden doing a mockery of Churchill’s famed speech). “Never has so few, done so much to cause harm to SO MANY”..
Doggone it, here we go again. An AR-15 illegally crossed the border and shot multiple people. Isn’t it time we passed some gun laws to keep these deadly weapons out of the country?
1. Guns are inanimate objects like a toaster or a broom, therefore, they are not capable of thought or action on their own.
2. Do you think that this person just walked into our country carrying a rifle? That’s ridiculous, at best.
3. Criminals are not legally allowed to possess firearms yet this technicality means nothing to these folks nor does anything to prevent them from getting whatever they want on the street.
4. Deported four times? Why not put him in prison for ten years? This might be enough of a deterrent to keep him and others in Central America and out of the USA.
5. This is not a gun issue; this is a mental health problem, plain & simple.
6. Mass shootings get a lot of attention; why, because they are actually much rarer than the media leads you to believe. Gun deaths are much more likely to be suicides, gang violence & accidents and not mass casualty shooting events.
7. Please, America, wake up and realize that guns are not the problem – evil & sick people are the problem.
I’m pretty sure that the comment was meant sarcastically.
I’d love to find out if this was one of those OUR GOVT UNDER OBAMA< let go TO the cartels, via the Fast and Furious debacle!
But yet Biden, his administration, and the vast majority of Democrats still insist that the problem is guns. And, of course, we need more controls and legislation on the legal, responsible gun owner.