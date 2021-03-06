There is a crisis at the border, and everyone except Joe Biden and his team sees it. There is a surge in border arrests, and children are showing up at the border with no parents in staggering numbers. While former President Trump was criticized for “kids in cages,” Joe Biden is using the same facility and will now be running it at 100% capacity. Illegal alien criminals are being released into the country. Does this put American first?
Joe Biden’s immigration policy is a disaster, and it hurts American citizens and American workers. Border crossers are being released into the country with Covid, yet schools are still closed in many parts of the country. Biden’s “build back better” slogan certainly doesn’t mean a better America.
Bobby Eberle discusses these issues and more with Christian Collins, founder of the Texas Youth Summit and host of the Christian Collins show.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Just goes to show you what a true Christian Democrat Joe is when it comes to America. “The last (People from Failed foreign states) shall be first, and the first (native born Americans) shall be last. The problem is the reward is not entering the kingdom of heaven, but the kingdom of Kong, run by Democrat naked apes who would rather turn American cities into an ape ravaged cities like new York, Chicago, Detroit or Portland, where fleeing is a better option than entering, and you willing pay the boatman every coin you have to escape, rather than living out one’s remaining existence there. According to the Democrats, when you enter their kingdom of a reoriented heaven, don’t plan on speaking English, nor Latin, but Pig Latin, because pork is all that is allowed to be consumed in their pork-based economy, where even if you pay the ticky, the shirty still smells pretty rank when the Democrats try to play god in the upside down world of American Socialism.
Get it right. AS per the godkingemperor Biden the first, there is NO such thing as a crisis..