There is a crisis at the border, and everyone except Joe Biden and his team sees it. There is a surge in border arrests, and children are showing up at the border with no parents in staggering numbers. While former President Trump was criticized for “kids in cages,” Joe Biden is using the same facility and will now be running it at 100% capacity. Illegal alien criminals are being released into the country. Does this put American first?

Joe Biden’s immigration policy is a disaster, and it hurts American citizens and American workers. Border crossers are being released into the country with Covid, yet schools are still closed in many parts of the country. Biden’s “build back better” slogan certainly doesn’t mean a better America.

Bobby Eberle discusses these issues and more with Christian Collins, founder of the Texas Youth Summit and host of the Christian Collins show.

