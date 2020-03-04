DENVER (KDVR)  Denver Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca is getting blowback over a controversial tweet sent on Friday.

Cdebaca reposted a tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

Cdebaca responded by tweeting, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”

Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in "solidarity" with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account https://t.co/YySSLhcNBZ pic.twitter.com/fJV0nJycHR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2020

The tweet has received thousands of replies.

CdeBaca’s office released the following statement in response to the tweet.

Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a “hoax” no more dangerous than the common flu. Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead.

The Colorado Republican Party released the following statement in response to Cdebaca’s tweet.

“Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus is simply disgusting. There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement. In light of these comments, the Colorado Republican Party is calling on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign immediately.”

– Colorado GOP Executive Director Lx Fangonilo

The Mayor’s office says it received more than a 100 phone calls and 50 emails complaining about Candi CdeBaca’s tweet.

City Council spokeswoman says she received more than 100 phone calls and emails of a similar nature.

You are in need of medical help. Please seek a doctor who can help you extinguish the hate in your heart. Vile. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 3, 2020

© Copyright © 2020 Local TV LLC, All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]