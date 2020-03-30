Nancy Pelosi took politics to a new low over the weekend by blaming President Trump for coronavirus deaths. CNN’s Chris “Don’t call me Fredo” Cuomo is spinning a narrative that Trump wants to sacrifice old people to help the economy, and leftwing pundits actually seem happy about the latest coronavirus numbers. All that and more on today’s show!

Speaking with CNN, Nancy Pelosi blamed President Trump for coronavirus deaths. Despite all the actions that are being taken, Pelosi said that Trump “fiddles while people are dying.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo attacked President Trump by claiming the president wants to sacrifice the elderly in order to get the economy going again. All of a sudden, “every life matters” is the new slogan for the left.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel