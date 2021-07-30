Joe Biden has made a number of “inaccurate” claims throughout his political career, but this week, Biden set a new mark. While touring a Mack truck facility in Pennsylvania, Biden claimed that he “used to drive an 18-wheeler.” There’s just one problem… he didn’t.
When asked about this incredible claim, White House staffers were left scrambling. One White House spokesperson replied that at one time Biden was a passenger in an 18-wheeler. That’s the best the White House can offer?
The mayor of Washington DC who supported defunding the police now wants to fund them. Plus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says covid-infected border crossers should stay at the border.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Maybe they took the keys to his RED Corvette because he drove it like an 18 wheeler?
Make him prove it by backing one into a freight dock between the parked Presidential limousine and his red corvette. First watch him stumble up the steps to the cab.
Hell, does he even HAVE A DRIVERS license!??! IMO no.
>”C’mon Man! Joe Biden Claims He ‘Used To Drive An 18-Wheeler'”<
Yeah, right. Except it was maybe four feet long, had training wheels, and he pedaled it.
Simulators don’t count, Joe.
I am not sure he even drove a simulator!
Unless he was driving the instructor mad!
I Heard he was a passenger in one but NEVER drove one… .. Guess since I travel in a plane every year.. that makes me a pilot..
the lunatic is a pathological liar.. With his dementia, he probably thinks he drove one.. My friend had dementia and
she used to tell me about things she had done the day before I went to visit.. she honestly thought she did them… I knew she
didn’t.. she was in a nursing home… He is going to get worse… PATHETIC they allow this nightmare to continue.. He’s killing America
and the invasion at the border is getting worse by the day… God help us all
He intended to say that an 18 wheeler once backed over his head.
I used to fly a 747. Now I fly the Dreamliner. I always get seat 3D
Yeah, sure. “I was the first astronaut to land on the sun then took a tour of every planet in the solar system, including Pluto before it was downgraded.”
If this isn’t a case for recall, I can’t think of what might be. Sigh…When are we going to say ENOUGH!!
Unfortunately, TILL THE GOP grows a spine, they’ll NEVER try a recall or impeachment.
As a kid he had six tricycles, five of which he wrecked because he wasn’t paying attention to where he was going, he still doesn’t!
Biden has an eighteen wheeler in the space between his ears. Hey Joe how do you spell “habitual liar”? Joe how is “Corn Pop”. I heard that you beat up “Corn Pop” when you were younger!
Known chronic liar…
Biden is a bit inaccurate if he is claiming to be a mother trucker.
If lying Joe Biden ever visits a NASA facility, he will probably claim that he had piloted the space shuttle once.