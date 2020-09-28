A ballot-harvesting racket in Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis district — where paid workers illegally gather absentee ballots from elderly Somali immigrants — appears to have been busted by undercover news organization Project Veritas.
One alleged ballot harvester, Liban Mohamed, the brother of Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman, is shown in a bombshell Snapchat video rifling through piles of ballots strewn across his dashboard.
“Just today we got 300 for Jamal Osman,” says Mohamed, aka KingLiban1, in the video. “I have 300 ballots in my car right now . . .
Read more in the report by Miranda Devine at the New York Post
https://nypost.com/2020/09/27/project-veritas-uncovers-ballot-harvesting-fraud-in-minnesota/
Omar’s entire existence and district is a fraud.
The entire district belongs in GITMO.
Who didn’t see this coming… AND I bet nothing will be done either…
Arrest this treasonous woman and send her back to Somalia where she came from. She was and is duplicitous and her people in Somalia more than likely put her up to this to help gain control of Congress in the United States. She is on record for saying that “we need to dismantle the entire system.” Meaning the USA. Treasonous statement.
When is this dis-honorable, disloyal, treacherous foreign born woman ever going to be held accountable for her sins against this country. Yes, she may have been naturalized as a citizen, but she is here to destroy this country from within. She is corrupt and rotten to the core!
Surprise!!!! Well, NOT. NO chance she will get elected without some fraud. this is just the beginning folks. lots more dumped ballots, harvested ones, lost, replaced, fake postmarks, duplicates, multiples, hey- its all good to go now, since they lost in 2016. 4 years in the making, and a scamdemic to prepare the way!!!
Soooo….. what will be done about this?
If Omar wins again, then there really is no justice, and no God who gives a flying crap about us anyway.
This video is absolute proof of voter fraud. It’s not just some lame story from some barking dog in the distance or the laments of some disaffected democrat politico looking to get even for some slight. This is enough to have an in depth federal investigation of everything going on in Minnesota from the local city elections to the national and presidential elections. We cannot allow these crooked lowlifes to prevail any longer. Where are you Mr. Barr?
First and foremost, I donate to Project Veritas and Judicial Watch monthly! I am on a fixed income and I can assure you, it’s not much, still we have to set priorities and my grand children are high on my list! We need Project Veritas and Judicial Watch more than we need ANY politician! They have revealed more than any agency, bureau or politician EVER has! THEY MUST BE FUNDED!
Next, if you pay attention to the video they state that this has been going on for years, which explains just how Omar was “elected”. I would guess likewise with the rest of the squad, not to mention many other Democrats, especially in California! Omar is not smart enough to dream this up on her own, it is LEARNED behavior!
With a secret ballot vote fraud is hard to prove after an election. My state has no voter ID requirement and Democrat canvassers routinely ask if there is anyone registered at an address who isn’t living there. When my nephew returned home from military service and went to vote he found that his name had already been voted and his registration changed from R toD. But of course fraud is rare and voter ID is only to suppress minority voting according to Democrats.