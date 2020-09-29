On the attack! A.F. Branco | Sep 29, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
They can try going after her religion, but the godless Libs have proven repeatedly that they don’t know anything about Christianity, Catholicism, Protestantism, the Bible, none of that. They trip themselves up trying to get to some imagined moral high ground and expose themselves as children of Satan.
The people of the country will see them rabidly attacking ACB and be disgusted all over again. Their attacks against Kav were insane. And they can’t not attack. Like Ted Cruz said, the Dems are a clown car with no brakes and it only steers left. Restraint, dignity, and playing it smart aren’t any of their pre-programmed NPC responses.
a. Sin
b. Accuse
c. Attack
d. Avoid responsibility
e. Lie
f. Make things worse
g. Contradict themselves