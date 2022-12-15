In his message recognizing the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, President Joe Biden renewed his call for the elimination of the assault weapons used to kill 26 people in the incident.
Calling the shooting “unthinkable,” Biden said with a ban, similar mass school shootings could be avoided.
“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again.
“We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul 10 years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”
The president said the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which he signed into law earlier, will help take so-called “ghost guns,” weapons that are assembled by gun owners, off the streets.
“Enough is enough,” Biden said. “Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this — for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”
Biden also issued a proclamation, announcing a day of remembrance for the victims.
“Let us recognize the courage of survivors and families of victims, who continue working to rebuild their lives, and let us commit to eradicating gun violence and helping rebuild communities that have suffered so much,” the proclamation said.
No, Joe—the guilt lies upon the perpetrator of the crime. And—anyone wishing to do this will find another weapon of choice if they can’t get an “assault weapon”.
Any weapon can be termed an “assault weapon” if it is being used to assault.
– That is the Democrat Party’s intension. To get rid of all guns for citizens and to be ruled by the Democrat Part’s FBI gestapo.
slo joe has beat the gun ban drum his whole life. He hates the Constitution, and he hates America.
Collective guilt is a ‘feel good’ term used to spread responsibility for an action across a mass of people rather than an individual or the actually responsible. ‘Scociety’ as the President would like to designate it is not one monolithic entity but is made up of those who agree or disagree with certain policies. Policies concerning guns has been the most significant, guns are inanimate objects, they cannot act on their own yet we are told they are the problem. The problem is the people who use them to commit crimes but those seeing the signs do nothing to deter something about to happen. So its easy to blame society for failing, in this permissive age how can one know the signs when liberals don’t believe in standards of conduct until something happens?
joeseph biden can not feel guilt for he has sold his soul to lucifer.
he has no guilt for destroying america or little girls.
He looks very happy in that picture. All weapons are used for assault. So, the ban on assault weapons means every gun in America. Put a gun on a table and watch it and see how long it takes to shoot by itself. Making a longer waiting period to purchase a gun and extensive background check. The Wal Mart shooter but the gun that day or the day before. What happen to his background check? H biden lied on his application so what happened there.? I agree some guns are more powerful than others, but someone stills need to operate it.
COLUMBINE STUDENT’S FATHER 12 YEARS LATER !!
Guess our national leaders didn’t expect this. On Thursday, Darrell Scott, the father of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine High School shootings in Littleton, Colorado, was invited to address the House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee. What he said to our national leaders during this special session of Congress was painfully truthful.
“I am here today to declare that Columbine was not just a tragedy — it was a spiritual event that should be forcing us to look at where the real blame lies! Much of the blame lies here in this room. Much of the blame lies behind the pointing fingers of the accusers themselves. I wrote a poem just four nights ago that expresses my feelings best.
Your laws ignore our deepest needs,
Your words are empty air.
You’ve stripped away our heritage,
You’ve outlawed simple prayer.
Now gunshots fill our classrooms,
And precious children die.
You seek for answers everywhere,
And ask the question “Why?”
You regulate restrictive laws,
Through legislative creed.
And yet you fail to understand,
That God is what we need!
“Men and women are three-part beings. We all consist of body, mind, and spirit. When we refuse to acknowledge a third part of our make-up, we create a void that allows evil, prejudice, and hatred to rush in and wreak havoc. Spiritual presences were present within our educational systems for most of our nation’s history. Many of our major colleges began as theological seminaries. This is a historical fact. What has happened to us as a nation? We have refused to honor God, and in so doing, we open the doors to hatred and violence.”
From the appearance of that corrupt pedophile, he should have more immediate concerns than taking my Constitutional rights away. He appears to be close to the end. Carrying all of that evil around has taken it’s toll…
Tell ya what, Jo Jo, control your 15%, the drug thugs and get rid of your heavily armed Secret Service, and we’ll talk, Jackass.
What a stupid statement. Does he really believe that if you outlaw guns (or any type of gun) that law breakers will suddenly obey the law and not obtain one illegally?? If you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have them!!
The problem is that our society is becoming more and more spiritually bankrupt. The further we turn from God, the giver of the Ten Commandments, the more that evil will prevail!
2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Interesting…The same politicians working hard to disarm law-abiding citizens are also working hard to coddle, protect, and release criminals actively committing crimes. These politicians are showing contempt for the rights, safety, property, and well-being of law-abiding citizens. Not a surprise since they work hard to slaughter innocent pre-born humans, while protecting the lives of convicted killers.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
That is what the founders of this nation wanted and the Second Amendment speaks for itself in echoing their vision of a free nation. Liberal Democrats spend decades of effort to remove this major block to total governmental control, only to see the will of the people persevere over the zealot ranting of liberals seeking to destroy this nation, one Constitutional Amendment at a time! Joe Biden is directing his party to continue this agenda until the fruition of such disarms every law-abiding in the United States!