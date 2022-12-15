In his message recognizing the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, President Joe Biden renewed his call for the elimination of the assault weapons used to kill 26 people in the incident.

Calling the shooting “unthinkable,” Biden said with a ban, similar mass school shootings could be avoided.

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again.

“We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul 10 years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”

The president said the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which he signed into law earlier, will help take so-called “ghost guns,” weapons that are assembled by gun owners, off the streets.

“Enough is enough,” Biden said. “Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this — for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”

Biden also issued a proclamation, announcing a day of remembrance for the victims.

“Let us recognize the courage of survivors and families of victims, who continue working to rebuild their lives, and let us commit to eradicating gun violence and helping rebuild communities that have suffered so much,” the proclamation said.

