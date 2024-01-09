Despite efforts from the left to support diversity hire Claudine Gay, the embattled president of Harvard University finally resigned. Gay’s testimony before Congress as well as the student protests on campus have drawn renewed attention to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs which are not inclusive and simply promote the left’s brand of racism.

DEI programs have been banned at public universities in many states. Some companies are backtracking on their DEI support. Are we seeing the beginning of the end of DEI?

A physician at a noted hospital says it’s ok to be fat. Plus, late night comedy goes after conservatives.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

