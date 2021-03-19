White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged questions regarding media access to the Joe Biden “kids in cages” border facilities. The media are reporting that Border Patrol officials are being told not to talk to the media or give tours. Yet, Jen Psaki says the Biden immigration policy embraces transparency. Does stonewalling the media look like transparency to you?

The Biden “open borders” plan has led to a border crisis, even though Jen Psaki and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have refused to even say the word. Psaki and Mayorkas claim its just a “challenge.”

A New York Times contributor says that “whiteness” is a “pandemic.” Plus, Democrat John Kerry gets caught flying first class without a mask.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel