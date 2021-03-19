Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, got in a heated exchange Thursday over the need for people to continue wearing a mask after they have been infected or received the vaccine.
Fauci said during the COVID-19 hearing in the Senate that vaccines and natural immunity did not protect against variants, Fox News reported. He predicted that Americans might need to continue wearing masks into next year.
That drew a sharp response from the Kentucky senator.
“What studies do you have that people who have had the vaccine or had infection are spreading the infection?” Paul said. “If we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater? You’ve had the vaccine and you’re wearing 2 masks, isn’t that theater?”
Sen. @RandPaul questions Dr. Fauci on requiring vaccinated Americans to continue wearing masks:
“What studies do you have that people who have had the vaccine are spreading the infection? If we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater?”
Sen. @RandPaul to Dr. Fauci
“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show… You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.”
"What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants?
None in our country. Zero…
You're making a policy based on conjecture!"@RandPaul accuses Fauci of "defying" the science on immunity. pic.twitter.com/3bWaKJyZDh
"We should demand these elected officials stop imposing arbitrary rules and stop illogically picking winners and losers."@RandPaul argues that federal aid has encouraged local officials to stifle their economies.
Read more: https://t.co/MEGgVQCRmo pic.twitter.com/rZeN37xqID
"He completely does not take into account the variants. He quotes literature which is selective in how he quotes it.” Dr. Anthony Fauci on his contentious exchange with Sen. Rand Paul over whether people should wear masks if they have recovered from Covid-19 or received a vaccine pic.twitter.com/GK2AJ3bRyn
“Fauci said during the COVID-19 hearing in the Senate that vaccines and natural immunity did not protect against variants, Fox News reported. He predicted that Americans might need to continue wearing masks into next year”. Hey Dr. Fauci, viruses mutate, so there will be variants next year, so Dr. Fauci, since there will be “variants” next year and every year after that, is everyone going to wear a mask for the rest of their lives????. This is the same Dr. Fauci, who welcomed Biden getting us back into the WHO (World Health Organization), this is the same Fauci, who helped fund the lab in Wuhan (so effectively, Fauci was an instrumental part in destroying economies all over the world and causing people to die) and Fauci stated that he trusts the scientists in the communist run, Wuhan lab. Trump should have fired this less than Donkey known as Fauci. Fauci is nothing but a deep state malignant cancer!!!!!!!!
Where is Fauci getting that the vaccines don’t protect against the variants? You know where? Out his butt.
This from the WHO: “At this point in time, most scientists believe that the vaccines that are currently in development and a couple that have been approved should provide protection against other variants because these vaccines elicit a fairly broad immune response, a host of antibodies and cell-mediated immune responses. And so a couple of changes or mutations in the virus should not make these vaccines ineffective.
Fauci is a proven Democrat drama queen whose two masks demanded to be now worn are that of comedy and tragedy, which he rotates depending upon the audience of Trump or Biden people, in attempts to get another 15 seconds of fame, that is turning out in reality to be infamy. The mask will never disappear because the Fauci show must go on,,,,,,,,as the box office take makes him wealthy. Fauci knows first-hand that masks cannot protect people from COVID variants any more than Rand Paul understands that elections can protect THE PEOPLE from Democrat Deviants.
Fauci is a paid mouthpiece for the Pharmaceutical Cartel. They control all of the research in the country and they alone dictate what comes to market. You will never see cures, just vaccines and testing because cures don’t make them money. They control Congress because they give money to 98% of the Politicians. They control the FDA because they fund it’s existence. They give grants to all Medical Research Hospitals, Universities and charities and for those grants they have first right of refusal on all discoveries. Finally they pay doctors very well to use their drugs, like chemo.
It was about time some one questioned this lying Political P.O.S. that should have retired years ago.
Was it Fauci or Groucho Marx who asked “Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?”
I was beginning to wonder if anyone in our government was going to question this insanity. Verifiable studies around the world show several options for treatment, and the unnecessary use of masks and lockdowns, but are being suppressed. This guy is bought and paid for by the pharmaceutical cartels.
I said this before in a previous comment, the biggest political mistake Donald Trump made was taking any of this guy’s advice.
Time to end ALL conjecture and provide some evidence! If this vaccine does not provide herd immunity then everybody can just stop the effort to get one. If this vaccine will provide herd immunity get on with it. If you don’t know then durn it get the answer!
No testing of vaccines has been done to test effectiveness against transmission.
Out of under 2,000 control cases only around 200 had any symptoms to begin with. How they claim 85% effectiveness is voodoo.
They STILL have not isolated the virus!
“Isn’t it just theater?” It is all theater.
The coronavirus “pandemic” is a fraud — an invisible, all-purpose enemy to which the government can attribute any dangers it wants to frighten and control us.
If hospital waiting rooms and hallways were filled with sick COVID-19 patients; ICUs were filled with dying COVID-19 patients; hospitals had so many dead COVID-19 patients that they needed to rent refrigerated trucks to use as temporary morgues (they’re playing that again in El Paso, New York, and Los Angeles); hospitals had so many COVID-19 patients that they needed to put them in parking garages (now playing in Reno, Nevada); hospitals had so many COVID-19 patients that they were putting them in conference rooms, gift shops, and tents, and turning away ambulances (now playing in California); and there were so many dead COVID-19 patients that coffin-makers were running out of pine (!) to make coffins (also now playing in California) — wouldn’t we all know personally at least a few people who had died or had become severely ill from COVID-19?
OK — do you?
And isn’t it just amazing that, in countries claiming high rates of COVID-19, cases of flu are down 90-95%? It should be obvious to all but the most stubbornly obtuse that flu cases and flu fatalities are being counted as COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 fatalities to inflate the numbers.
The international corporate elite that runs things behind the scenes and controls our politicians has taken an illness no more dangerous than the common flu (and probably far less so) and turned it into an excuse for an enormous expansion of government power and an enormous redistribution of resources — literally, trillions of dollars — from the citizens to the corporate elite.
There is no legitimacy to any of it — none of it is real. The masks, the “social distancing”, the “social bubbles”, the “self-isolation”, the “self-quarantining”, the “contact tracing”, the “flattening the curve”, the “alone together”, the shutdowns, the lockdowns, the pointless testing, the staged frenzy to “develop” a vaccine, the bans on assemblies and large groups, the restrictions on churches and prayer groups — none of that is to keep us safe, but all of it is to condition us to accept more government control, more arbitrary regimentation, more transfers of taxpayer money to the corporate elite, the destruction of small businesses and the independent businessmen who own them, and mandatory vaccination.
If there had never been a declared “pandemic”, never any mention of COVID-19, never any lockdowns, shutdowns, social distancing, etc., the 2020 flu season would have passed by uneventfully — and not even been noted as a particularly bad one at that.
We have been lied to from the beginning.
The government and the corporate media can invent any number of deaths that they want and any number of “cases” that they want; create whatever number of ever-more-deadly “new strains” of COVID-19 they want; and continue with the ever-more-absurd stories of hospitals so overcrowded with COVID-19 patients that they must put them in parking garages, conference rooms, tents, and gift shops, and morgues so full of dead COVID-19 patients that they must store them in refrigerated trucks — and most people will still buy it.
The majority just cannot accept that politicians, government employees, and the corporate media lie about everything — not just about the little things, but everything.
The starting point for knowing the truth is to believe the opposite of what the government and the corporate media tell us.
If it comes from the present government it’s a lie. They have not close relationship with truth, honesty, justice, fairness, equality or patriotism!
Way to go Rand, Fauci’s head is getting too big to safely hold up whatever number of masks he so chooses to wear.