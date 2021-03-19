Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, got in a heated exchange Thursday over the need for people to continue wearing a mask after they have been infected or received the vaccine.

Fauci said during the COVID-19 hearing in the Senate that vaccines and natural immunity did not protect against variants, Fox News reported. He predicted that Americans might need to continue wearing masks into next year.

That drew a sharp response from the Kentucky senator.

“What studies do you have that people who have had the vaccine or had infection are spreading the infection?” Paul said. “If we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater? You’ve had the vaccine and you’re wearing 2 masks, isn’t that theater?”

Sen. @RandPaul questions Dr. Fauci on requiring vaccinated Americans to continue wearing masks: “What studies do you have that people who have had the vaccine are spreading the infection? If we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater?”

pic.twitter.com/1Pk1HmKq0I — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 18, 2021

Sen. @RandPaul to Dr. Fauci “You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show… You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.”

pic.twitter.com/d6VXUFGXzM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 18, 2021

"What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants? None in our country. Zero… You're making a policy based on conjecture!"@RandPaul accuses Fauci of "defying" the science on immunity. pic.twitter.com/3bWaKJyZDh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 18, 2021

"We should demand these elected officials stop imposing arbitrary rules and stop illogically picking winners and losers."@RandPaul argues that federal aid has encouraged local officials to stifle their economies. Read more: https://t.co/MEGgVQCRmo pic.twitter.com/rZeN37xqID — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 18, 2021

"He completely does not take into account the variants. He quotes literature which is selective in how he quotes it.” Dr. Anthony Fauci on his contentious exchange with Sen. Rand Paul over whether people should wear masks if they have recovered from Covid-19 or received a vaccine pic.twitter.com/GK2AJ3bRyn — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 19, 2021

___

(c)2021 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.