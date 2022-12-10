In the second “Twitter Files” release, Elon Musk, through former New York Times reporter Bari Weiss, unloaded evidence that conservative accounts were blocked and banned in order to suppress conservative speech. This despite Twitter’s assertions that no one was blocked for political beliefs.

The information posted on Twitter shows that accounts were blocked or their audience reach was severely limited even though no actual guidelines or policies were violated by the user. Will Twitter employees and Big Tech in general be held accountable?

Under Joe Biden, U.S. Air Marshals are now doing something other than protecting air travel. Plus, another example emerges of the left’s sinister focus on children.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

