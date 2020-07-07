White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded reporters during Monday’s press briefing for failing to ask a single question about a violent weekend that saw an 8-year-old girl die in Atlanta, as the nation saw a surge in gun violence.

“I’d end with this, I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate flag, this president is focused on action and I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend,” McEnany said.

“I’ll leave you with this remark by a dad. It broke my heart, a dad of an 8-year-old last in Atlanta this weekend, ‘They say Black lives matter. You killed a child, she didn’t do nothing to nobody.’”

The above is an excerpt from Fox News.

Listen to Fake News reporters ask McEnany over and over about a Trump tweet concerning Bubba Wallace, the noose and the Confederate flag. Not once will you hear a question about the violence in Ameican cities over the holiday weekend. Don’t miss McEnany’s mic drop moment at the end.

