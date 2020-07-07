White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded reporters during Monday’s press briefing for failing to ask a single question about a violent weekend that saw an 8-year-old girl die in Atlanta, as the nation saw a surge in gun violence.
“I’d end with this, I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate flag, this president is focused on action and I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend,” McEnany said.
“I’ll leave you with this remark by a dad. It broke my heart, a dad of an 8-year-old last in Atlanta this weekend, ‘They say Black lives matter. You killed a child, she didn’t do nothing to nobody.’”
The above is an excerpt from Fox News.
Listen to Fake News reporters ask McEnany over and over about a Trump tweet concerning Bubba Wallace, the noose and the Confederate flag. Not once will you hear a question about the violence in Ameican cities over the holiday weekend. Don’t miss McEnany’s mic drop moment at the end.
Kayleigh McEnany, you are the best. Thank you for standing up to the Fake News, so called journalists, who are nothing but communists for the DemoRAT Party.
Here’s what the WH should do, and tell me the FNM wouldn’t howl in fury if they did this.
Get a bunch of pro-Trump reporters into the room. Have them all ask puffball questions, like “How does it feel to work for such a wonderful President?” and “Just how wonderful would the economy be once the GOP retakes the House and Trump can get back to improving things without obstruction from fanatics?”
Have the briefer routinely call on these people over and over every single day and only answer puffball questions like these.
Add in some vague mention of Confederate Flags early on, turn it into syrupy sweet praise for Trump, and then later when forced to call on Jim Accosted, she can say, “I’ve already discussed Confederate Flags.”
She can easily anticipate their Narrative and has answers at the ready. That’s her job. Pre-cover their Narrative in a good light before calling on the socialists for their “questions”.
When you know these FNM goons are simply trying to add sound bytes for their Orange Man Bad breaking news later, deny them their sound bytes. If they want to make Kayleigh look like a liar for saying she’s already discussed Confederate Flags, they would have to replay the syrupy praise from earlier to do so.
Or they can complain that the WH has packed the room with worthless sychophants, making a perfect setup for Kayleigh to play a montage of them fawning over Obama a few years earlier and how this equates to their present intense need to shut up immediately.
Wiil Rogers said never corner a critter meaner than you are. What the foolish government of the big cities and democrats are deliberately sidestepping, so as to pacify, is that police have to be meaner, smarter, faster, better equipped, and completely supported by the sorry DA’s , than the criminals who they have to control. Leaders are foolish to permit violence which in the long run creates more trouble.
The Press corpse (intentional) is no longer relevant to the covering of news except that they make it by proffering gotcha questions which repeatedly get turned back on them. The Confederate flag (actually the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia, the true flag is the Stars and Bars which few know what it actually looks like) is another ruse to catch the President or his press secretary in a trap of words. Both are too savvy and the corpse (as in brain dead) cant figure that out after nearly four years.