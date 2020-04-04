CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was widely blasted for interrupting Dr. Deborah Birx during Friday’s coronavirus briefing to attack President Trump.

“We can talk about why didn’t Italy do something or Spain do something or Germany do something, or we can really say right now — we all can do something,” Dr. Birx explained. “We can do the social distancing and all of the pieces that we know is starting to work around the globe in country after country. And then when we get through all of this, we can ask the questions about could we have done some piece of this better as a global community.”

“I will remind you that on February 3rd, the head of the WHO said there was no reason to ever do a travel ban,” Dr. Birx continued. “It wasn’t until January 14th that we knew that there was human-to-human transmission,”

Acosta quickly derailed her observations about WHO to knock President Trump.

“Dr. Birx, the president was saying this was going to go away,” Acosta said. “It’s April.”

Excerpt from Fox News.

Video of interruptions and attempts to score points at briefing followed by more of the same, including claims about Fauci, with Wolf Blitzer in studio.



Jim Acosta's interruption of Dr. Birx is an example of how CNN's echo-journalism model is destroying the media's credibility. Every question from Acosta is an effort to score points rather than elicit information. It is a press pandemic that continues to rage without relief. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 3, 2020

Of course Acosta interrupted Birx as she was making an interesting comment about WHO. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 3, 2020