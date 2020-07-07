Colin Kaepernick’s new team: the Walt Disney Company.
Kaepernick, in an exclusive docuseries, will share what he’s done over the past five years, including his final season on the 49ers in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem to spark discussion on racial inequality and police misconduct.
“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in an ESPN-issued statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”
The docuseries will include new interviews and “documents” from the past five years. No date was announced for its airing.
The “first-look deal” will focus on race and social issues with the lead of Black and Brown directors and producers, in conjunction with Kaepernick’s production team of Ra Vision Media. Kaepernick also will work with The Undefeated to craft stories from the perspective of Black and Brown communities, according to ESPN’s release.
A week ago, Netflix announced its own six-part documentary, “Colin in Black and White,” that details Kaepernick’s high school days in Turlock and early-age experiences. Dr. Harry Edwards recently said he will nominate Kaepernick for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since opting out of his 49ers contract after the 2016 season.
He has since kept a low public profile in the media, aside from hosing “Know Your Rights” camps for inner-city youth and sharing his views via social media. Saturday, he shared Twitter and Instagram posts condemning Independence Day, saying in part: “We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all.”
“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman, said: “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”
“Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations,” ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said.
