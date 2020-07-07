A 6-year-old boy and a 15-year-old are among at least six people who were killed in a violent Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia.

There were at least 16 separate shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday, NBC 10 is reporting.

As the numbers are still being tallied, Action News 6 ABC is reporting that the number of deaths is at least 7 with at least 27 injured in the shootings.

“This weekend is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn’t our only crisis,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement released on Twitter. “Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut lives short. Today we lost an innocent 6-year-old child, a woman in Kensington, and a man in South Philadelphia, and others were critically wounded. My heart breaks for their loved ones. I extend my deepest sympathies as they process this unimaginable loss.”

According to reports, the fatal shootings in a 48-hour period include:

A 6-year-old boy was shot in the chest around 1 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street in the Upper Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia. A family member rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. What led to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Just over an hour later, a gunman opened fire on a 37-year-old woman on the 1900 block of Clarence Street in the Kensington neighborhood, striking her 12 times in the torso. She was pronounced dead at the Temple University Hospital. There was an arrest, but the suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Then around 3:20 p.m., a man in his early 20s was shot several times in the head on the 1300 block of South 17th St. in Point Breeze. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was found shot in the back of the head on the 2300 block of N. Croskey St. in North Philadelphia and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6:28 p.m., someone shot a man in his early 20s and a second man on the 2100 block of E. Ann St. in Kensington. The man in his 20s was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

A gunman opened fire on three people, who included a 15-year-old boy, on the 6100 block of Nassau Road. The teen was shot in the head and died at the Lankenau Medical Center.

According to reports, Philadelphia has now seen 202 homicides in 2020, the highest number at this point of the year since 2007.

