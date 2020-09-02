You can understand why Democrats didn’t want President Donald Trump to visit Kenosha to respond to last week’s mob violence, looting and arson.
They’re embarrassed. They’re worried about the election in a few months. It’s getting close, and Democrat Joe Biden’s lead in key Midwestern swing states is shrinking.
Trump is trying to take advantage of their weakness. He’s the president. He’s in a campaign. And if he had not visited Kenosha, he’d be guilty of political malpractice.
He applauded the cops there for restoring order to the city that had burned, talked to business owners who lost everything, and brought with him $47 million in federal money to rebuild ruined businesses and bolster law enforcement.
“You may have (peaceful) protesters, but you may have really bad people too,” Trump told reporters during a brief question and answer session. “It’s hurt the media … someone saying it’s a peaceful protest and over their shoulder the whole place is burning down.”
Urban violence has been building for some time. And despite what Democrats say now, it did not begin with Trump.
Republicans don’t run the public schools in these cities where special interests, including public schoolteachers’ unions, are served first and the kids come last. Republicans don’t impose high taxes that kill business development where it’s needed most, in economically depressed urban areas. Democrats control their police departments.
In Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, Oakland, Portland, Washington and elsewhere, the Democrats rule.
And the road to urban despair was paved over decades and decades, by failed Democratic policy, as I wrote in 2016.
What we see now — and what some Democrats have tried to avoid since violence erupted after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd — are liberal Democratic mayors being devoured by the hard left.
That’s the real conflict. Democrats don’t want to say so, publicly, because they’re all about unity now. They’ve been trying to distract the voters from the division among Democrats, and one way to do it is to feed chaos and ride it like a tiger.
They’ve been riding that tiger since Trump was elected, trying to delegitimize his presidency from the beginning, through the failed Mueller investigation of alleged Russia collusion that consumed years of Trump’s presidency, and the failed presidential impeachment. Democrats were successful in politically weaponizing the coronavirus, due to Trump’s early blunders and boasts that he’d handle it in a couple of days.
Then came urban violence, and Democrats sought to use it for their advantage. They miscalculated. Polls began turning.
But anarchy isn’t policy. Anarchy is chaos, and chaos frightens voters.
Think back a few years ago, to U.S. Rep Maxine Waters, the California Democrat, trying to take things to the edge of anarchy, with angry confrontations, and use chaos as a ladder.
“If you see anybody from that (Trump) Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said in 2018.
Democrats didn’t criticize her. She was their hero. What she wanted grew. Just the other day, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and his wife were surrounded by an angry Jacobin mob on the streets of Washington and much of the country saw it.
A few weeks ago, in July, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, Democrat, was asked about Antifa violence in Portland. “It’s a myth,” Nadler said.
A myth?
The violence in Portland has been going on for months. Just the other day, a Trump supporter in a counterprotest was killed. The defiant mob rioting outside Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home the other night isn’t the stuff of myth, Mr. Nadler. It’s the stuff of chaos.
Much of the violence in cities was sparked by the police shootings of Black men, the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis, the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, the police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
These are legitimate reasons for angry protests, something many Republicans, including Trump, try to minimize, even avoid.
In the balance, now, are swing voters in the key battleground states. Trump promises to protect them, and Biden blames Trump for any anxiety they may feel.
Most Americans decry police brutality. They want police reform. But they also want safety.
Now Wisconsin could be in play. Minnesota too. That blue wall the Democrats had in Minnesota seems threatened, after the riots in Minneapolis and liberal city officials caving to the calls of Black Lives Matter protesters to defund the police department. And Pennsylvania also is a battleground state.
That’s where Joe Biden visited the other day. He made a short speech, condemning Trump. Unlike Trump, Biden won’t take questions. His handlers know him well and must be afraid of what might come out of his mouth.
But he can still read a speech. Unfortunately, he read this line.
“Does anyone believe that there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”
That doesn’t sound like a man seeking to calm his nation. It sounds like the threat of a man worried about a tightening election, promising more chaos if Democrats don’t get what they want: power.
I don’t think it was a matter of “smart politics”… In the Presidents mind it’s the …RIGHT… thing to do. He’s a hands on, see for myself, then make an assessment type of person…. you know the kind that really cares about the country and not his personal gain… mainly financial. The lame stream drive by media will …NEVER… understand that President Trump doesn’t care about what is good for him politically he just moves forward with what is best for the country …and… if you take a poke at him, he WILL give you a Mike Tyson knock out punch back !
Then came urban violence, and Democrats sought to use it for their advantage.
Using urban violence for their advantage is indicative of the internal rot and perversion that is the inner core of the Dem Party.
It is Freedom and Prosperity or Anarchy and Violence. The choices could not be any more clear.
Democrats have now crossed the line of just creating the Conflict and Blaming Trump, and gone directly to the new fraud talking point of “This is Happening under Trump’s Watch” The new fear induced threat to peace loving America is that if you don’t elect them the violence and neighborhood destruction will not abate, so pay us our protection money in the form of November 3rd votes or the mayhem will continue and nobody will live in peace. “No Justice, no Peace” is just the social threat of “My way or the highway,,,to hell.”
They are like the Guy who has an affair with your wife behind your back and impregnates her. She in turn aborts the baby , your family is destroyed in a no-fault divorce like our streets in Minneapolis were destroyed in no-fault social anarchy,,,and the guy when confronted just says it’s all your fault for not keeping an eye on her. Very sick puppies indeed.
Floyd was not killed by the police, he died of an overdose after the fact. Trump went to Kenosha as a good President would, but because of the Fascist Antifa rioting, got a free political boost at the Marxist Democrat Party’s expense.
I love that President Trump is not wearing a stupid mask. Now, that is great leadership through a BS, Democrat-created “crisis”.
Liberal democrats are the best political boost for Trump with their constant backing of terrorist destroying their cities and attacking their citizens. They have taken life long dreams and endorsed the terrorist to burn it up in smoke, they have allowed apartment buildings with entire families in them to be set afire by these terrorist with their blessings and they wonder why their poll numbers are dropping. Well have Kamala, Biden’s choice of VP ho, go out and tell their voting block who are suffering due to these terrorist, to keep going and not to stop some more. They do not see that the people they are endangering, including the children in those apartment set afire, are watching and living in the hell they are creating. Only a fool would vote for Biden when the VP ho will end up their president, Now you look at Trump, he cares about people and is willing to go to the heart of the riots to find out how best to help them where as Biden is hiding in his basement like the basement rats trashing and endangering law abiding citizen crept out of.
“These are legitimate reasons for angry protests, something many Republicans, including Trump, try to minimize, even avoid.” You are wrong. There is little effort to minimize or avoid the issues, but a sensible wait to learn the facts before jumping to conclusions. In the majority of cases, the actions of the deceased or injured was to a very large extent, their own fault