A congressman used a Capitol Hill hearing last week to grill the the U.S. attorney general about an interesting fact: It sure is interesting that a prominent Oath Keeper leader who urged others to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has yet to be arrested and charged for participating in the so-called “insurrection” against the federal government.
At the Oct. 22 hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) used video footage of Ray Epps at the U.S. Capitol to directly ask the country’s top law enforcement official if the FBI has not arrested Epps because he is their guy.
“As far as we can find, this individual has not been charged with anything,” Massie, referring to Epps, told the attorney general last week. “You said this is one of the most sweeping investigations in history.”
“So, as I said at the outset,” Garland replied, “one of the norms of the Justice Department is to not comment on pending investigations and particularly not to comment about particular scenes or particular individuals.”
Yet the FBI and the U.S. Justice Dept. have repeatedly boasted publicly about the sweeping investigation that, to date, is creeping up on 700 people arrested so far after hundreds of FBI agents fanned out across the country. The federal government has not been shy about asking the public for help, either: An FBI website dedicated to “U.S. Capitol Violence” asks the public to study captured images from video footage to identify hundreds of suspects dressed in MAGA hats and carrying “Trump 2020” flags.
That plan has worked, too, and many of those arrested were turned in by co-workers, neighbors, and even family members.
To track down the rioters, the federal government combed through hundreds of hours of video footage from security cameras and homemade Facebook videos to isolate and identify those alleged insurrectionists. One person who is featured in such footage, over and over, is Epps (pictured at left) who is seen urging others to attack the U.S. Capitol.
In the video clip (pictured at top) shown by the Massie, Epps is seen on the night of Jan. 5 telling a crowd of Trump supporters to storm the Capitol but that fiery plan is immediately dismissed by the crowd.
“Tomorrow, we need to get into the Capitol!” Epps tells the gathering. “Into the Capitol!”
“Noooo!” the crowd responds. “Fed! Fed! Fed! Fed!”
Regarding the “norms” of the FBI, it’s not a conspiracy theory to suggest the federal agency has penetrated the patriotic Oath Keepers group, where Epps led a chapter in Arizona. It was alleged in late January that Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has cooperated with FBI agents for years after he was arrested by law enforcement agents in 2012.
Reuters, the wire service, appeared to publicize Tarrio’s work with the Feds in an exclusive Jan. 27 story after it obtained court records that documented his undercover work as a civilian to help the agency investigate and arrest drug dealers, shut down a gambling ring, and stop a fraud case.
The presence of Oath Keepers members and Proud Boys members at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been featured in numerous news stories since both groups bolster the left-wing claim that terrorist-like “extremist” groups posed a danger that day.
Five members of the Proud Boys have been charged with rioting but Enrique was arrested with rifle magazines two days earlier and ordered by a judge to leave the city, Reuters reported.
Massie: ‘Put to rest’ public concerns
At last week’s hearing, Massie told Garland the attorney general could “put to rest” concerns that FBI agents, or informants cooperating with the FBI, were mixed with Trump supporters on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.
“I’m not going to violate this norm of the rule of law,” Garland replied. “I’m not going to comment on an investigation that is ongoing.”
Reacting to that exchange, AFR radio host Sandy Rios says it is fair to ask if the FBI planted people to urge others to enter the U.S. Capitol.
“That’s exactly what Congressman Massie was asking Merrick Garland about,” she tells American Family News. “And Merrick Garland, of course, pretended as if he knew nothing about it.”
Democrats have described the Capitol Hill violence as a right-wing assault on our fragile democracy and have been making political hay ever since. Fences and razor wire went up to protect lawmakers, and National Guard troops were marched into Washington, D.C. to protect them, too. The riot was also used by Democrats to impeach Donald Trump a second time, with some angry Republican lawmakers joining Democrats to do so, and Democrats also used the riot to blame GOP lawmakers and vow to punish them, too.
More recently, a controversial House committee has been formed by the Democrat majority to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. Democrats are vowing to haul prominent names before them to demand answers.
Immediately after the riot, federal prosecutors assured the national media that rioters would be charged with murder and sedition, but American Family News reported in August that promise has fizzled after the FBI found “scant evidence” of a grand conspiracy and criminal plot.
Reuters, citing four law enforcement sources, reported in late summer that federal agents concluded two prominent groups cooperated on Jan. 6 but did not work to overthrow the government. Those two groups were Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, the article said.
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Good for nothing Gestapo / Stasi, Merrick Garland.
Tell me the criminal, and i will make up a crime he’s guilty of… THat is literally what it seems like they are doing to us.
“The federal government has not been shy about asking the public for help, either: An FBI website dedicated to “U.S. Capitol Violence” asks the public to study captured images from video footage to identify hundreds of suspects dressed in MAGA hats and carrying “Trump 2020” flags.”
That’s where they want the blame to be, but Mr Garland refused to answer any questions regarding Mr Epps—because that’s where the blame is.
I’m quite sure that no one is suggesting that the’insurrection’ was aided and abetted by someone who might have inside connections that conspired to hijack the peaceful rally to further their attempts to discredit any person or group who had questions and concerns about the 2020 election. Afterall things like the Wittmer kidnapping plot are anomalies that in no way indicate a serious breach of ethics within government agencies!
Nice sarcasm… Had me laughing out loud.
I was there on January 6th. There were several people, located at strategic points around the capital, with bull horns, Yelling at us to ‘Storm the Capital!’. Then berating us when we refused to do so. It was obvious to me that these people had an agenda to incite the crowd. That they came prepared, and they were not there to support Trump. Instead, they were simply taking advantage of Trump’s ability to draw a huge crowd that they hoped to manipulate, agitate, and convince to do their will. It was a huge failure. However, the democrats have been able to manipulate the narrative, the news media, and law enforcement to create the illusion that reality cannot support.
I certainly can easily believe that the left FLAT OUT ORGISTRATED THE “storming of the capital’, and did all they could to encourage and even BULLY FOLKS INTO doing it.
Ray Epps is an agent provocateur working for the FBI…… just like Gary Thomas Rowe was the one actually responsible for the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham back in 1963 which killed four little black girls. The four Klan members who were under suspicion… Blanton, Cash, Chambliss, and Cherry…. wanted nothing to do with it. Rowe was working for the FBI. Rowe supplied the dynamite and was itching to blow something up. When the others refused, Rowe made the bomb and planted it himself.
This is all democrat mentality. They can insight those of lesser intelligence just by telling them “eat it,it tastes good”!!!! One thing for sure these current governing politicians are pure satanic and will pay eternally for turning their backs on Gods people.
Imagine if garland had made to SCOTUS? We would be a dictatorship already.