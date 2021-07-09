Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra told CNN that it’s the “government’s business” to know who has received the covid vaccine and who hasn’t. Becerra made these comments regarding the Biden administration’s new program aimed at going door-to-door and asking people about their vaccination status.

Forget personal responsibility and freedom. Using the “delta variant” of Covid-19 and falling vaccination rates as excuses, Joe Biden wants the federal government in your business. Will you open the door?

Several whistleblowers have come forward to describe the terrible conditions for migrant children. Plus, the Utah chapter of BLM says the American flag is a symbol of hate.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

