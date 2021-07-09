Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra told CNN that it’s the “government’s business” to know who has received the covid vaccine and who hasn’t. Becerra made these comments regarding the Biden administration’s new program aimed at going door-to-door and asking people about their vaccination status.
Forget personal responsibility and freedom. Using the “delta variant” of Covid-19 and falling vaccination rates as excuses, Joe Biden wants the federal government in your business. Will you open the door?
Several whistleblowers have come forward to describe the terrible conditions for migrant children. Plus, the Utah chapter of BLM says the American flag is a symbol of hate.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This government has proved that it is incapable of conducting the business it is Constitutionally authorized to do. They have found it more to their liking to rule rather than operate. If Biden and company would pursue the border crisis, squelching lawlessness on the part of rioters, restoring police protection, maintaining energy independence through our fossil fuel industry, dealing sternly with our foreign aggressors—to name a few—with the same zeal that he is pursuing this vaccination nonsense, we would be much better off.
They prefer to make rules that the rest of us must live by, meddle in our private lives as much as we will allow, enrich themselves with their political connections, trivialize matters that are of immense importance to our individual freedoms and the security of the Nation as a whole—and lie, cheat, and steal to implement an agenda that is detrimental to the Country and flat out not wanted by the majority of us.
“Building back better”, he says. Recklessly tearing down, better still.
THEY DON’T care about doing their constitutional duties.. THEY CARE not about the constitution period!
What ever happened to HIPPA? Weren’t the demos overjoyed about getting that passed to protect the mentally ill from being screened for gun purchases and after the fact firearm crimes? Correct me if I’m wrong!
Not wanted by a majority of us? Then we had better vote in every election at every level from now through November 2022. All of us. Replace RINOs in the primaries, but no matter what, vote Republican in general elections, because even a RINO can make the Republicans a majority in congress and put them in charge. In the meantime, I’m sure the door to door vaccine police is a dry run for door to door firearms confiscation. Election really do have consequences.
With 2 Hungry Rottweilers & a Nice gun collection of 32 guns, I guarantee they will Never get past my front door!!!!!!
YOU can take that to the bank…
One word, “don’t”
I wanted to add to my comment, but was prompted that I did not have permission to do so. This is what I wanted to add; the government does not have the right to know if we are vaccinated by knocking on our doors. We are citizens not subjects! I would ask more questions, but don’t want to give them any ideas.