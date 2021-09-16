Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in full virtue-signaling mode this week as she attended the exclusive Met Gala in New York City. As she mingled with the rich and powerful — without a mask — she also wore a dress which displayed the words “tax the rich.” Isn’t this an event that socialist AOC should be protesting rather than attending?

AOC could have marched outside the doors of the event. She could have talked about the capitalist excess. Instead, she was more than happy to hang out with the rich and famous. Do you think her constituents feel like she is “one of them”?

The Taliban claim America needs to “have a big heart” and give them money. Plus, Gavin Newsom survives the recall election in California.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

