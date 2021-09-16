Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in full virtue-signaling mode this week as she attended the exclusive Met Gala in New York City. As she mingled with the rich and powerful — without a mask — she also wore a dress which displayed the words “tax the rich.” Isn’t this an event that socialist AOC should be protesting rather than attending?
AOC could have marched outside the doors of the event. She could have talked about the capitalist excess. Instead, she was more than happy to hang out with the rich and famous. Do you think her constituents feel like she is “one of them”?
The Taliban claim America needs to “have a big heart” and give them money. Plus, Gavin Newsom survives the recall election in California.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
how about “TAX the POLITICIANS”
I much prefer “TAR AND FEATHER the politicians!!
Messaging aside—when one is invited to a socially elite function such as this where there are wealthy and influential people in attendance, it would be reasonably expected that one would try to dress and act in accordance with what has become to be expected in such events.
AOC looked trashy.
She paid $30,000 for the ticket to this highbrow event. The room was FILLED with rich people. I’m sure they were very impressed with her trashy statement.
I also wonder what her net worth is now that she has been in office for two terms. She entered an office as a nearly broke bartender and she has been paid $174,000 per year. It is estimated her net worth is around $700,000 and in a few years will be well into the millions. She is quickly becoming one of the rich people she so despises.
YET NOT One media outlet is asking hOW IS IT, someone “making 174k a yr, who’s been there for 4 years, can be worth 700k..
Especially with the HIGH AS HELL cost of living in DC>
Can this young lady (yes intentional AOC) get any dumber? Any stupider? Probably YES she can and YES she will.
Hey AOC, where was your mask at this event? Secondly. if the rich are so evil, why did you and your rich friends pay $30,000 for this event?
ARE we certain SHE PAID?? OR was it paid FOR her..
About the Recall vote, I have talk to Two people in my area about them going to vote in person like I did and found out they had already voted, They had to do a provisional vote.
I know of others out there, who TRIED TO go vote in person, only to get told “you already voted by mail, here’s the copy”.. AND IT WASN’T THEIR signature on the ballot….
YET NO FRAUD CHECKING was ever instigated..
She will probably have that tattooed across her backside, since it seems in this instance, she likes to draw attention to her rear end, oh, the thought of a tattoo there is really bad and disturbing. I must flush that image from my mind so how.