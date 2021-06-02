Covid variant names are “stigmatizing” and “discriminatory.” That’s the opinion of the World Health Organization which issued an updated policy for naming covid variants. Rather than use the country of origin, the woke WHO will instead use letters from the Greek alphabet. Goodbye Brazilian variant. It will now be the Gamma variant instead.

The WHO claims that these new names will actually “simplify public communication” and, of course, be more woke in the process. What do you think?

The founder of a major Black Lives Matter organization has seen the light. Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill to protect women’s sports.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

