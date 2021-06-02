Covid variant names are “stigmatizing” and “discriminatory.” That’s the opinion of the World Health Organization which issued an updated policy for naming covid variants. Rather than use the country of origin, the woke WHO will instead use letters from the Greek alphabet. Goodbye Brazilian variant. It will now be the Gamma variant instead.
The WHO claims that these new names will actually “simplify public communication” and, of course, be more woke in the process. What do you think?
This will not work, the Greek civilization collapsed because their alphabet was not in alphabetical order.
YET more reason trump was RIGHT In removing us from the WHO.
It will be interesting to learn what fraternities and sororities think of this…
Since most are libtard ridden, i doubt they’d care.
We have already learned that the virus is racially motivated—it targets Blacks disproportionately, so we certainly don’t want to make it mad by assigning politically incorrect names to its variants.
Why does this matter ! It does not matter what it is called it is a virus that was unleashed on our planet by a group of mad scientists from the Wuhan Lab, which was paid partially by the Democrats of the USA!
Not by Republicans! So let’s be clear about who sent the money to the China Communist Party!
Sure…. Just as we are FINALLY getting THE TRUTH (about the origin of the Wuhan Virus), the (corrupt) WHO wants to ensure all FUTURE China produced pandemics are protected from blame! Tedros better think twice, though…. He may be taking himself out of the China Kick-back money chain!
The WHO, who is a shill for communist China and the WHO who is a bastion of corruption is “stigmatizing” and “discriminatory.” Of course Joe Biden and Dr. Fauci are in love with the WHO and its corrupt leader Tedros.
So what do they have against Greek people? What a bunch of bigots.
Credit for the national origin of a lab created virus should not be stripped from its name.