Actor and author Kirk Cameron along with Brave Books organized a nationwide children’s story hour movement called “See You at the Library.” Over 250 libraries in 45 states participated, and the events provided a much-needed alternative to “drag queen story hours.”
Despite active opposition from the American Library Association and other leftist organizations, thousands of children participated in a hour of fun, patriotism, singing, prayer, and book readings.
Nancy Pelosi takes on Donald Trump in a war of words. Plus, the New York Times asks which animal best describes Joe Biden.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The lies, cons, deceptions, hypocrisy, and treachery of this treasonous, woke, socialist Democrat Party cabal and their hateful supporters know no bounds.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, woke, immoral, Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to deliberately lie, cheat and steal. To disregard the U.S. Constitution and our laws, in order to take total control of the American people by their restricting U.S. citizens their constitutional rights and freedoms, including freedom of speech. Stopping oil production, increase Spending, Taxes and the inflation cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism, enforced by their political DOJ and their FBI and IRS.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, destructive, immoral, woke, socialist Democrat Party, their RINOs and their corrupt, demented puppet president Joe Biden has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Good on Kirk!