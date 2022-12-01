Elon Musk has ramped up his criticism of Apple after the computer and smartphone manufacturer hinted at removing Twitter from Apple’s app store. Musk, as the new owner of Twitter, has made it a mission to clean up the platform and reveal what really went on at Twitter regarding censorship of conservatives.

Musk claims that Twitter, under the previous ownership, engaged in election interference. It is known that conservatives were blocked, banned, and throttled in the past on the social media platform, but Musk says that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Sen. James Lankford takes a stand while a dozen Republicans crumble on the Respect for Marriage Act. Plus, Joe Biden continues his war against American energy production.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel