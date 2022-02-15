The Durham investigation is yielding results, and the latest target is Hillary Clinton. According to a new filing by John Durham, Hillary Clinton conspired with a tech company to not only spy on Trump’s campaign servers but Trump’s White House servers as well, once Trump became president.
In a statement, former President Trump said the information is “worse than Watergate,” and shows that his claims of being a victim of spying were not “conspiracy theories” that every single establishment media outlet tried to say. The question is… who will go to jail?
Nancy Pelosi tries to walk back Democrat support for defunding the police. Plus, Joe Biden is losing independent voters across the country.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This action is worse than Watergate. In Watergate the object was to “bug” the office of the DNC in order to find out their overall objctives. The object of “Hillarygate” was to link Trump to Russia to keep him from being elected. That failed, then the object was to spy on Trump, then POTUS, and to impeach him and remove him from office.
The democrat party is the Home of Anti- American Wealthy Class Such as the Clintons, The anti-American, The immigrant, George Soroses, The Anti- American / Muslim, Barack H. Obamas and as the Quote says, ” Immigrants are just undocumented democrat voters and this is exactly why the elite of the democrat party don’t want America’s Open Borders Closed. While Former democrat – Two term president, Barack H. Obama said , ” We are and Always Will Be A Nation Of Immigrants . ” And its easy to see why Tne Democrat Elite Would Think That way. But democrat, president, Theodore Roosevelt, expressed his disdain for ” Hyphenated Americans When he said in a Speech That he Gave, He Said, ” There is no room in this Country For ” Hyphenated Americanism .Address To The Knights Of Columbus , New York City October 12Th. 1915, How The Socialist / Communist Democrat Party elite Have Changed.
Sounds like a Treasonous Act to me! Punishable by death.
This is The problem, The elite politicians are never made to Answer For Their Criminal Acts If They Are democrats
but if its a Republican, The democrats call for immediate Trial and immediate Sentencing to Prison, Then the democrats demand Justice.
No one is going to jail. Did you forget, these are democraps.
“who will go to jail?”
Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions.
Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
The traitorous, dishonest, destructive, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
This treasonous, dishonest, corrupt, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party is our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Someday, somewhere, they will be held to answer.
“The question is… who will go to jail?”
Who has gone to jail for anything thus far—the Russia collusion hoax—the corruption in the FBI—acts of treason that have been committed—can anybody name one?? If the legal and judicial systems weren’t so compromised, maybe there would be hope, but with things the way they are—these people openly flaunt being untouchable.
The reason Hillary mentally broke down the night of the election results, was that she knew she was about to be exposed, and Jail was a real possibility. She waited but nothing happened, and slowly like the muck raking ground hog she is, she began to believe she had enough media and co-conspirators to fry if they betrayed her that she would survive and avoid the well-earned justice of her American betrayal. The fact that 5 years later she is still not is jail, shows the depth of the corruption she, her husband, her government corrupted implants and media co-conspirators have become. I only hope to live long enough to witness her perp walk in the Orange self-designed pantsuit, into a jail cell where she expires under circumstances as strange as Epstein’s, Jim McDougal’s and Vince Foster, with her coffin not sprinkled with Holy Water, but Whitewater.
Time to re-instate the IMF. I know a guy………
Hillary Clinton , A democrat, Paid For The Phony , ” nerver Trumper, ” report Claiming Donald Trump Was Working With The Russians, But it tuned out Hillary didnt get her Moneys Worth, Its proving out.
The above commentators are right. No one will go to jail and if the RINOS take the majority in the House the Senate or both, they will hold meaningless hearings. Durham has taken his sweet time in this and the statute of limitations will run. The FBI is corrupt and worthless, when it comes to prosecuting real crimes, such as this criminal action against Trump. Criminal corrupt politicians in the deep state are immune from prosecution and they know it. That being said, Trump, before covid, had the best economy in the world and the best foreign policy of any President in my lifetime. Trump cut his own throat by not going after these criminals in the FBI, the CIA, the intelligence agencies, the DOJ, the State Department and the Pentagon. Trump should have hired Conservative IT people to block any attempts at spying on him (Trump) in the White House. Trump should have had Federal Marshals seize the FBI computers, the CIA’s computers, the intelligence agencies computers, the computers at the DOJ, the State Department and the Pentagon. Trump then should have installed his own people at the DOJ to prosecute the criminals running the above mentioned Departments.
I want this pile of excrement cuffed, perped, and locked up !!
I want to see a lot more than that. Marie Antoinette comes to mind.
What Hiliarly has done along with Barry Oh Bomb Us is nothing short of treason. Locked up for life or ??????