The Durham investigation is yielding results, and the latest target is Hillary Clinton. According to a new filing by John Durham, Hillary Clinton conspired with a tech company to not only spy on Trump’s campaign servers but Trump’s White House servers as well, once Trump became president.

In a statement, former President Trump said the information is “worse than Watergate,” and shows that his claims of being a victim of spying were not “conspiracy theories” that every single establishment media outlet tried to say. The question is… who will go to jail?

Nancy Pelosi tries to walk back Democrat support for defunding the police. Plus, Joe Biden is losing independent voters across the country.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

