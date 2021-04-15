The Justice Department has closed its investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, 35, and will not charge the officer who shot her, saying there was no evidence to prove the officer violated her civil rights.

Officials determined there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officer who shot Babbitt during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the official statement.

Officials from Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division informed a representative of Babbitt’s family Wednesday, “acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences.”

Tucker reports that the man who took the clearest video of the shooting of Ashli Babbitt has been arrested by the FBI and is in jail. You need to hear this.

