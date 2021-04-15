The Justice Department has closed its investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, 35, and will not charge the officer who shot her, saying there was no evidence to prove the officer violated her civil rights.
Officials determined there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officer who shot Babbitt during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the official statement.
Officials from Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division informed a representative of Babbitt’s family Wednesday, “acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences.”
Tucker reports that the man who took the clearest video of the shooting of Ashli Babbitt has been arrested by the FBI and is in jail. You need to hear this.
Apparently “white privilege” now means that anyone has the privilege to shoot an unarmed white person without facing any legal or social penalty.
ONLY as long as they are conservative white folk.
justice is a dead issue for caucasians.
IMO it started dying when OBAMA got in office, and has slowly but surely been killed off, to where we are at now.
Strange how the civil rights of a white woman can’t be violated, but if she had been black, that cop would have violated the hell out of her rights.
Not to mention the riots that would have followed.
Total and unadulterated male bovine excrement
I claim the rioters, the media, and most Democrat leaders are Marxists. Understand that a basic goal of Marxism is to destroy ALL institutions of society. That is the real reason behind their support of gay marriage and transgenderism, tearing down statues, opposition to tradition family structure (in fact BLM used to have on their website that abolition of the nuclear family is a basic goal of theirs, BLM was founded by proud Marxists), virulent opposition to President Trump (except for his romantic life, he kind of was the embodiment of traditional America and that is why they hate him so intensely), their belittling of religion, their support of open borders (overwhelm the system with people that don’t even know America’s founding principles), etc. They are out to destroy all American institutions.
Americans need to realize that we have a cold civil war going on right now between believers in the founding principles of America and Marxists. If people understand that, we would be able to counter the Marxists more effectively.
AND its even stranger, how the one who SHOT THE VIDEO of this shooting, is the one the FBI is shanking over…
What did I say several weeks ago, that the incident involving Ashli Babbitt’s death would be covered up by the DOJ and the FBI. The police officer is not named???? If a police officer shot a black man, his name would be all over the papers. The Department of No Justice and the Stasi FBI, who spit on an innocent persons death. Washington DC is so corrupt, it smells like fish that has rotted.
of course he won’t be charged or named .. the victim was white for crying out loud
White female cop accidentally shoots a black felon with outstanding warrants, she gets publicly outed and charged with murder. A mob showed up at her house and her family had to flee for their lives. Black capitol cop intentionally shoots an unarmed white woman half his size, he gets no charges and is allowed to stay anonymous…… There really are two justice systems in America today.
Gotta loot and Burn a city for it to be heard in court
A Total Disgrace – I never ever thought our country would stoop to such depths of depravity and corruption – Unbelievable!! Watching Tucker Carlson last night telling about that Mr. Montoya who made the cellphone video of Babbitt’s execution getting swarmed by an FBI swat team in the early morning in Austin and jailed for “being there Jan 06” made me as sick to my stomach as the Roger Stone arrest.
Of course there will nothing to be said or done. The cop was black and she was an un armed white woman. No reason to use a taser or just slap her with a slap jack or pepper spray. Just shoot. Remember o j simpson killed two white people and so with the black community there was no problem.
Too bad ol’ Ashli didn’t have any of that Black Privilege or DC would be on fire today.
I guess if a cop’s victim is white it is now standard procedure to cover up the facts!
I suspect the name of the murderer will be dug out soon. But even then, what difference will it make. The victim was white, had no outstanding warrants, no police record, and was not resisting arrest. She was deliberately shot and killed at point blank range. So the only thing she could have been shot to death for would seem for being white. That would make it a hate crime as well as cold blooded murder. Just saying…
Don’t forget, the mess we’re in today began during the Hussein Administration. He planted numerous Marxist Communist Swamp Creatures throughout ALL the alphabet organizations as well as our Military.