Members of the progressive team-left group dubbed “the Squad” have long been vocal about their desire to defund the police.

Meanwhile, ironically enough, they spend thousands of dollars on private security to protect themselves: selective bigotry at its finest.

According to Federal Election Commission records, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush each spent thousands of dollars on their own private security.

In January of 2020, Ocasio-Cortez criticized New York City’s proposed $1 billion cut from the police department budget, claiming it wasn’t enough.

“Defunding police means defunding police,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools.”

Let’s look directly at the numbers.

In January, February and March of 2021, Ocasio-Cortez spent $3,000 per month on a security consultant. That’s a whopping $9,000 for just 3 months.

But that’s not all, as reported by the Daily Caller.

January 25, 2021: $24,279.13

January 19, 2021: $3,986.60

February 2, 2021: $849.22

February 25, 2021: $1552.50 at “Security & Investigation, Inc.” for “security detail in Houston”

Omar, who has also heavily advocated to defund the police, spent $3,103.61 on her own security in Minnesota, according to her April Quarterly 2021 financial report:

January 20, 2021: $66.97

January 29, 2021: $202.70

February 19, 2021: $66.97

February 26, 2021: $2,700

March 16, 2021: $66.97

Pressley spent $4,186.75, according to her April Quarterly 2021 financial report:

$1,292 on January 26, 2021

$1,267.50 on January 27, 2021

$675.25 with ADT security on March 4, 2021

$252 on March 9, 2021

$700 on March 19, 2021

Lastly, Cori Bush, a freshman democrat, spent over $30,000 on private security services.

With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police. https://t.co/Wsxp1Y1bBi — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 2, 2020 January 18, 2021: $1060

January 21, 2021: $5,000

January 25, 2021: $530

February 17, 2021: $7,743.75

February 25, 2021: $5,000

February 26, 2021: $5,812

March 15, 2021: $5,000

March 15, 2021: $2,456. 25

The hypocrisy is unmatched.

Unfortunately, not every American has the ability to spend thousands of dollars on personal security. The Squad’s calls to defund the police would disproportionately affect millions of Americans, while they remain essentially untouchable.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.