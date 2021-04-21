Members of the progressive team-left group dubbed “the Squad” have long been vocal about their desire to defund the police.
Meanwhile, ironically enough, they spend thousands of dollars on private security to protect themselves: selective bigotry at its finest.
According to Federal Election Commission records, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush each spent thousands of dollars on their own private security.
In January of 2020, Ocasio-Cortez criticized New York City’s proposed $1 billion cut from the police department budget, claiming it wasn’t enough.
“Defunding police means defunding police,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools.”
Let’s look directly at the numbers.
In January, February and March of 2021, Ocasio-Cortez spent $3,000 per month on a security consultant. That’s a whopping $9,000 for just 3 months.
But that’s not all, as reported by the Daily Caller.
- January 25, 2021: $24,279.13
- January 19, 2021: $3,986.60
- February 2, 2021: $849.22
- February 25, 2021: $1552.50 at “Security & Investigation, Inc.” for “security detail in Houston”
Omar, who has also heavily advocated to defund the police, spent $3,103.61 on her own security in Minnesota, according to her April Quarterly 2021 financial report:
- January 20, 2021: $66.97
- January 29, 2021: $202.70
- February 19, 2021: $66.97
- February 26, 2021: $2,700
- March 16, 2021: $66.97
Pressley spent $4,186.75, according to her April Quarterly 2021 financial report:
- $1,292 on January 26, 2021
- $1,267.50 on January 27, 2021
- $675.25 with ADT security on March 4, 2021
- $252 on March 9, 2021
- $700 on March 19, 2021
Lastly, Cori Bush, a freshman democrat, spent over $30,000 on private security services.
- January 18, 2021: $1060
- January 21, 2021: $5,000
- January 25, 2021: $530
- February 17, 2021: $7,743.75
- February 25, 2021: $5,000
- February 26, 2021: $5,812
- March 15, 2021: $5,000
- March 15, 2021: $2,456. 25
With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence.
It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police. https://t.co/Wsxp1Y1bBi
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 2, 2020
The hypocrisy is unmatched.
Unfortunately, not every American has the ability to spend thousands of dollars on personal security. The Squad’s calls to defund the police would disproportionately affect millions of Americans, while they remain essentially untouchable.
—-
City Police departments should not honor these private security firms if these people come to their towns.
Should be like the old west when the sheriff says, check your guns boys or you cannot enter. Let’s put the pressure back on these incompetents.
TIME TO PUBLICLY name and shame each and every ‘security company’, giving these hacks protection..
How about defund welfare. But what’s scary a Muslim is talking about defund police.
Does that mean you can defend yourself without repercussions?
Here’s the thing…. ultimately, the Left does not want to “defund” the police. What they really want to do is “reallocate”… and by that, I mean they want to NATONALIZE all local, county, and state police departments. They want to have a single “federal police department” with the cops controlled by the executive branch. Why, you may ask? ……because THEN, any and all gun control laws will be enforced. Right now, we’ve got the vast majority of county sheriffs and police chiefs all over the nation saying that they will not enforce unconstitutional gun-grabs. BUT, if you can get rid of all local/state control, you can put the proper jackbooted thugs in place who WILL carry out the wishes of the communists now controlling the federal government..
In other words the left wants to replace all police forces with an Americanized version of the KGB.
There is nothing progressive about Progressives nor liberal about Liberals. These are just names they have given themselves.
Go ahead defund the police just wait till the criminals get to the people who just want to be left alone, we will take care of them.
Yet if we provide out own security, we get arrested and charged. The Dems/left are trying to create anarchy to crack down federally with Nazi centrally controlled cops and create a communist state. They hate local control of policing.
The fools that make up “The Squad” are screeching, racist, America-hating Nazi scum.
They also certainly are the ‘face’ of the new democrat party.
“The Goonies” mouth breathers must not have noticed that it was the “police” who were busy defending them during the mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Except for that one who was so busy fearing for her life while she wasn’t even there.
Do these clowns realize the only thing keeping them alive is funded police department.
It always has been what’s good for the politicians isn’t the same for the real citizens, but now the hypocrisy has escalated even more…
So, Dems, is all of this gun control you so loudly advocate—is it a manufactured crisis?