The Biden administration declared a national emergency on Thursday, slapping sanctions on more than three dozen people in Russia and expelling 10 diplomats, in an about-face after President Biden pulled back two warships heading to the Black Sea.
Biden signed an executive order detailing Russia’s actions in the SolarWinds cyber-intrusion and its interference in the election, accusing the Kremlin of working to “undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners,” according to a statement from the White House.
Russia also engaged in “malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners,” the statement said.
– Read more at the NY Post
Biden sanctions Russia, expels diplomats over election interference
President Joe Biden on Thursday declared that the U.S. faces a “national emergency” over an array of malign actions from Russia, imposing new sanctions on the Russian government and expelling 10 Kremlin diplomats from the United States.
The moves are part of an intensifying U.S. campaign to punish Moscow over its attempted interference in the 2020 U.S. election, its occupation of Crimea and other actions. They are sure to escalate already rising tensions between the two nations and are likely to be met with some Russian reprisal, including the expulsion of U.S. diplomats. The moves also come as Russia has amassed military forces near its border with Ukraine, alarming the international community.
– Read more at Politico
—-
Biden recalled the warships?? OMG, did Ukraine miss their last “protection insurance” payments to the Biden family and the Pelosi family??
National emergency when Russia messes with Ukraine thousands of miles away, but a “humanitarian” crisis when we actually being invaded on our southern border.
Mr Basement Dweller is about to get us involved in shooting wars with China and Russia. They no longer have any respect for or fear of the “toothless” tiger US.
Why would they. HE IS IN the CCP’s back pocket.
A “national emergency?!” I don’t think so. Does slo Joe know that he called this a national emergency?
joe is a national emergency.
THE ENTIRE DNC establishment, from politicians, to voters, to indoctrinators in school, to anti-social media, is a national emergency!
What a disgusting coward. Russia will begin closing the Black Sea to other countries, and China now has a precedent for their efforts to annex the entire South China Sea.
Guess all those americans who relocated to Taiwan, and the like, must be REGRETTING their decision..
Joe has already been told which side of the butter his bread is on!
This DemWit will start a war and then try to blame it on Trump, somehow.
Joe’s EO’s are the real national emergency.
There actually is a cure for Stoopid – it is called 9000 ICBMs armed with multiple nuclear warheads and these don’t have little American flags on them, either.