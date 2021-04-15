Patrisse Cullors is a co-founder of Blacks Lives Matter. About her background, she said in 2015: “The first thing, I think, is that we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia (Garza, BLM co-founder) in particular are trained organizers.” Cullors also said: “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk.”
Cullors, the self-described “trained Marxist,” appears to be doing quite well for herself. Last year, she signed a major Hollywood production deal. Variety reported: “The co-founder of Black Lives Matter has signed her first … overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Characterized as multi-year and wide-ranging, the pact will see Cullors develop and produce original programming across all platforms, including broadcast, cable and streaming.” Her first overall deal? So much for that “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” stuff.
The value of the deal remains undisclosed. But Cullors recently purchased a $1.4 million home in Topanga Canyon, California, with a white population of 88.2% and a Black population of 0.4%, according to the 2010 census. Not exactly the ‘hood.
About Cullors new home, a celebrity real estate website writes: “A winding 15-minute drive from The Commons at Calabasas and a slightly longer and somewhat less serpentine drive from Malibu’s Getty Villa, the pint-sized compound spans about one-quarter of an acre. The property’s not-quite 2,400 square feet is divided between the … three-bedroom and two-bath main house and a separate one-bed/one-bath apartment capable of hosting guests long term with a private entry and a living room with kitchenette.” According to public records, this is just one of three homes that Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area.
Cullors may just be getting warmed up. According to the New York Post: “(Cullors) also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes. … Luxury apartments and townhouses at the beachfront Albany resort outside Nassau are priced between $5 million and $20 million, according to a local agent.”
Meanwhile, of the estimated $90 million donated to Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in 2020, Michael Brown Sr., the father of the man killed by a Ferguson police officer, says he has received just $500 from BLM affiliates. Brown Sr. asked: “Why hasn’t my family’s foundation received any assistance from the movement? How could you leave the families who are helping the community without any funding?”
The Associated Press reported: “The foundation said it committed $21.7 million in grant funding to official and unofficial BLM chapters, as well as 30 Black-led local organizations. It ended 2020 with a balance of more than $60 million. … The foundation’s expenses were approximately $8.4 million — that includes staffing, operating and administrative costs, along with activities such as civic engagement, rapid response and crisis intervention.”
Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City — which is not affiliated with Cullors’ BLM Global Network Foundation — now calls “an independent investigation” into the finances of Cullors’ BLM. Newsome said, “If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes.”
As for Cullors’ mentor, here is what Karl Marx wrote about private property and the acquisition of wealth: “You are horrified at our intending to do away with private property. But in your existing society, private property is already done away with for nine-tenths of the population; its existence for the few is solely due to its non-existence in the hands of those nine-tenths. You reproach us, therefore, with intending to do away with a form of property, the necessary condition for whose existence is the non-existence of any property for the immense majority of society.
“In one word, you reproach us with intending to do away with your property. Precisely so: that is just what we intend.”
Apparently, Ms. Cullors, the self-described “trained Marxist,” skipped class that day.
Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host. His latest book, “The New Trump Standard,” is available in paperback from Amazon.com and for Nook, Kindle, iBooks and GooglePlay. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an “Elderado,” visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on Twitter @LarryElder. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Larry Elder, Great commentary. Patrisse Cullors, a Marxist, who signed a deal with Warner Brothers. Warner Brothers should be renamed Warner Woke Marxist Brothers. The Hollywood elitist garbage, along with other elitist corporations / companies who are part of the woke communist crowd are traitors to the United States.
Warner Bros? Wow, I guess I can file them right along with coke, Delta and any other corp. that bows down to the like of BLM, ANTIFA, cancel culture and forced liberalism in our schools….
As always, Marxist leaders are wealthy. But, it seems, only in America do they become wealthy before they actually take power. In America, they will do “Marxism right”, unlike everywhere else.
Socialism is for the masses, not the socialists. Patrisse is a living example.
YUP>> The protelitariat always lives high on the hog.. The rest of us, na.. WE can go struggle to find meals in dumsters.
Marxism is for the control of the masses, not the Marxist’s. They who control the wealth gets first dibs, what little is left, if any, goes to everyone else. Getting deals with Hollywood studios helps to spread their propaganda.
I gotta hand it to Patrisse. She has achieved what every Grievance-Industry Master’s Degree Recipient lusts for: Getting very wealthy off the well-meaning masses giving you money because you’re a “leader” in some SJW cause….. where there’s no real work, you get to jet around the country attending rallies, conferences, parties, rubbing elbows with powerful people, etc, and you only have to give the occasional “rah rah rah” speech. It’s the new American Dream. Well done! Je$$s Jack$son and Al $harpton are so very proud.
Better than playing the race card, use the “ACE” (4 aces) card where you have the best hand (under) to fool those who work hard for their money and want justice but are fooled into giving it away. Reminds me of some of these “preachers” who preach that their god wants all the sheep to give him their money so they can be saved.
Where do you think they learned the art of the scam ? Oh, by the way as long we are on the topic, RIP Bernie Madoff.
Tarts making other tarts rich
Note, when some of the head at the NRA did stuff like this, there was OUTRAGE through out the media.. BUT OTHER THAN FOX calling this out, i’ve not really heard or seen any other media go after her..
Enjoying her white privilege, except most of us work for what we have.
Communist leaders always live high off the hog compared to their dumb peons who never figure out they’ve been had. Look at the Castro and Maduro families in Cuba and Venezuela. BLM rioters have all that excess energy, why not burn any of the 4 luxury homes bought by the woman who made a chump out of them, laughing all the way to the bank?
Who would expect any virtue from anyone affiliated with the black lies matter crowd? Lies is more appropriate than lives because this crowd only lies about the issues for which they are rioting, looting and burning about. There is no one with any virtue supporting or affiliated with the blm. patrisse cullors and alica garza have done what their members do and that is to sucker punch the gullible. Anyone donating money to this bunch of criminals deserve to lose it, and they did!
It’s really sad how so many in the black and minority communities have again been fooled by these silver tongue devil’s who advocate equality for all. The only problem is that some, especially those at the top, are more equal than others.
BLM = Buy Large Mansions 😉
I remember the Civil Rights era, when MLK led the marches, which stayed peaceful in spite of fire hoses and police dogs. He went to jail for “illegally voting.” And he made speeches that changed the hearts of Americans.
Cullors may have co-founded BLM, but the movement has no leader. Therefore it will never build anything.