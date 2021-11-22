Driver of SUV that plowed through crowds at Waukesha Christmas parade: Amateur rapper, 39, was bailed out of jail TWO DAYS before ‘killing five and injuring 40’ in red truck
The ‘person of interest’ in Sunday’s SUV attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, who is being interviewed by police is Darrell Brooks, a 39-year-old amateur rapper from Milwaukee who was bailed out of jail days before allegedly plowing through crowds at a Christmas parade, killing five people and injuring dozens more.
NBC News cites five unnamed law enforcement sources who say Brooks is in custody for the incident.
On November 5, Brooks was charged with felony bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, three days earlier on November 2.
Darrell Brooks: Waukesha Parade Massacre Suspect’s Criminal Record; Milwaukee Courts Let Him Free
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Five people died and more than 40 people were injured when an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee.
Waukesha authorities confirmed the deaths in a statement late Sunday. Police said the numbers could change as many people transported themselves to hospitals.
No names or ages of the dead were immediately released.
A person of interest was in custody but no details have been given on a possible motive.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: At this time a suspect has not been officially named but there is a lot of information posted about a ‘suspect in custody’ at this link. Waukesha police have announced a news conference for 1:00 CT.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee while spectators watched in horror.
One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.
Police said “some” people died in the incident in downtown Waukesha shortly before 5 p.m., but wouldn’t say how many, citing the need to notify next of kin. At least 23 people with injuries were taken to hospitals.
A “person of interest” was in custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
“What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul, the state’s top law enforcement officer, tweeted.
The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers’ cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and the sound of what appears to be several gunshots. Thompson said a Waukesha police officer fired his gun to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured by the gunfire, and Thompson said he did not know if the driver was struck by the officer’s bullets.
Fire Chief Steven Howard said 11 adults and 12 children were transported to hospitals by his department. It was unknown how many people were taken to hospitals by others. Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin said it received 15 patients from the parade and no reported fatalities.
One video shows a young child dancing in the street as the SUV speeds by, just a few feet from her, before it hurtles into parade participants a few hundred feet ahead. Another, of dancers with pompoms, ends with a group of people tending to a girl on the ground.
“There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that “members of the group and volunteers were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions.” The group’s profile describes them as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades.”
A Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman Sandra Peterson said.
Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, had about 70 people in the parade ranging from as young as 2 being pulled in wagons to age 18. Germain, whose 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us.” A police officer ran past in chase. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him to safety.
Then he walked forward to see the damage.
“There were small children laying all over the road, there were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,” he said.
Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.
“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes, crying.”
The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and said in a notice on its website that extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s list of entries included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.
Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”
The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy.”
Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the shooting of three men during unrest in that city in August 2020.
