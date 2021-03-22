Some migrant families arriving in the United States will be housed in hotels under a new program managed by nonprofit organizations, according to two people familiar with the plans, a move away from for-profit detention centers that have been criticized by Democrats and health experts.

Endeavors, a San Antonio-based organization, will oversee what it calls “family reception sites” at hotels in Texas and Arizona, the two sources said. The organization, in partnership with other nonprofits, will initially provide beds in seven different brand-name hotels for families deemed vulnerable when caught at the border.

Tae Johnson, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said the agency had signed a short-term, $86.9 million contract with Endeavors to provide temporary shelter and processing services for migrant families. The contract provides 1,239 beds and other necessary services, he said in a statement.

– Read more at NewsMax

——————-

See the Photos: Border Facility Photos Leak Revealing Hundreds Of Children Huddled In “Terrible Conditions”

Photos from inside a US Customs and Border Protection overflow facility have leaked, revealing hundreds of children huddling on the floor of eight ‘pods’ – each of which are supposed to hold 260 people – yet one of which had over 400 unaccompanied male minors crammed together, according to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation.

– See them at Zero Hedge

——————-

President Trump: Biden created border crisis by getting rid of Trump-era policies

President Trump also said the Biden border crisis would not have happened if Biden’s officials kept the existing immigration system running on autopilot. The 45th president added, Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is unqualified to lead the department because of his weak and false claims about the border.

President Trump ramped up criticism of Joe Biden over his failing immigration policies. The 45th President said in a statement Sunday, Biden’s handling of border security turned a “national triumph” into a “national disaster.”

– Read more at One America News

#INBOX: Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Biden Border Crisis: "This [Biden] administration's reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity."#OANN pic.twitter.com/v6jSCEBbeS — One America News (@OANN) March 21, 2021

Fox News’ Chris Wallace challenges DHS Sec. Mayorkas over Biden’s media blackout on the border crisis despite his ‘transparency’ pledge: “Why did you refuse to allow reporters to see the conditions?” pic.twitter.com/0TGxcShCLS — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 21, 2021

Stephen Miller: Mayorkas ‘blatantly’ lied to Americans about ‘spiraling’ border crisis

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com