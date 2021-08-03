Whether it’s a wedding or birthday, you can’t have your cake and eat it too, a lesson D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has yet to learn.

Over the weekend, Bowser faced heaps of criticism after going against her own mask mandate.

On Sunday, photos surfaced of Bowser attending a wedding with hundreds of guests at The Line hotel in Adams Morgan without a mask.

This came directly after she ordered that everyone over the age of two-years-old wear a mask inside, regardless of vaccination status, Fox News reports. The order took effect on Saturday at 5 a.m.

However, the mandate does not apply to members of the “federal government or legislative branch of the district government while those persons are not on duty.”

Shortly after the photos surfaced, Bowser faced calls to resign.

Bowser’s maskless escapades don’t end at the wedding. On Friday, just hours before the mandate took effect, Bowser was seen celebrating her birthday  maskless  alongside comedian Dave Chapelle.

Some believe that the mandate purposely went into effect after her birthday celebration.

