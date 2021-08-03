Whether it’s a wedding or birthday, you can’t have your cake and eat it too, a lesson D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has yet to learn.
Over the weekend, Bowser faced heaps of criticism after going against her own mask mandate.
On Sunday, photos surfaced of Bowser attending a wedding with hundreds of guests at The Line hotel in Adams Morgan without a mask.
This came directly after she ordered that everyone over the age of two-years-old wear a mask inside, regardless of vaccination status, Fox News reports. The order took effect on Saturday at 5 a.m.
However, the mandate does not apply to members of the “federal government or legislative branch of the district government while those persons are not on duty.”
Shortly after the photos surfaced, Bowser faced calls to resign.
Bowser’s maskless escapades don’t end at the wedding. On Friday, just hours before the mandate took effect, Bowser was seen celebrating her birthday maskless alongside comedian Dave Chapelle.
Some believe that the mandate purposely went into effect after her birthday celebration.
How many times have I pointed this out? Yet again, the elites do as they please and while doing everything they can to intimidate, control, and scare the rest of us into complying with mandates for a panicdemic that evidently isn’t quite the horror they try to make it out to be. Whatcha got to say now, Dr Fauci?
I’m not against them ignoring the mandates—they are exercises in futility. My whole point is—don’t be riding everybody else’s backs to do things that really aren’t necessary, but that you bring the weight of the law down on them to abide and levy consequences if they don’t Proof positive that it is all about control—not health.
The hypocrites of covid: Politicians! The enslavement of the population, brought to you by politicians. Then there are the sheep that worship these politicians.
Haven’t you figured out yet that Laws, Rules, Mandates only apply to the people and NOT for Democrat Party elite like Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris??
DO as we say… NOT as WE do. We are above the Laws, Rules, Mandates.