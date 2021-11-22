GOP Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, the first woman of color to be elected statewide in Virginia, on Sunday insisted critical race theory doesn’t need to be instituted in the state’s public schools because it’s already “woven” into the curriculum.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sears vowed the state would have a “good education system” under the Republican administration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin.

“I beg to differ that CRT is not taught” in Virginia public schools, she said.

“What we want to say and what Gov.-elect Youngkin has said is that all of history must be taught, the good, the bad and the ugly because what we learn from history is that we don’t learn from history and we continue to repeat the same mistakes,” Sears said.

– Read more at NewsMax

—————————————

Sear’s comments on education begin around the 5 minute mark.

