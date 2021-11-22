GOP Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, the first woman of color to be elected statewide in Virginia, on Sunday insisted critical race theory doesn’t need to be instituted in the state’s public schools because it’s already “woven” into the curriculum.
In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sears vowed the state would have a “good education system” under the Republican administration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin.
“I beg to differ that CRT is not taught” in Virginia public schools, she said.
“What we want to say and what Gov.-elect Youngkin has said is that all of history must be taught, the good, the bad and the ugly because what we learn from history is that we don’t learn from history and we continue to repeat the same mistakes,” Sears said.
– Read more at NewsMax
Sear’s comments on education begin around the 5 minute mark.
All of history must be taught, the good, the bad and the ugly because what we learn from history is that we don’t learn from history and we continue to repeat the same mistakes,”
“Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it
and if it offense you the better. Because you are less likely to repeat it.
It is NOT yours to change or erase, it belongs to all of us.
To Democrats, GOD, Truth, Facts, Reality, Gender and History are all irrelevant,
If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own gods, Truth, Facts, Reality, Gender, History or voter tally to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
The conniving Demmunists have been brainwashing our kids for DECADES with their Communist CRAP! Now they have upped the ante, pushing this CRT garbage to teach kids to hate each other, in order to foment the race war revolution they need to complete their Communist takeover of the country.
They’re making great strides in pushing that agenda, too! Now that the conniving Demmunists have ILLEGALLY seized control of the government, giving Obama his third-term-by-proxy through SENILE JOE, they are well on the way to “fundamentally transforming” us into Venezuela!
WHICH IS why for 30+ years, the left’s been CONTINUALLY Re-writing history, to suit THEIR Purpose and agenda..
“Critical race theory (CRT), the view that race, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is socially constructed and that race, as a socially constructed concept, functions as a means to maintain the interests of the white population that constructed it.” – This lie sounded much too harsh so the Leftist educational beguilers now call CRT “Culturally Responsive Teaching”.,,,,which by any other name is still the promotion of social Hate and Division with the sole purpose of redistribution of American Power and wealth first and foremost on its agenda. Like true socialists, when neither you nor your ideology can compete on a level playing field, just change the rules, change the outcomes and personally attack your opponent. A sure sign of a weak loser who can only win by deception and manipulation using race as their means to maintain the interests of the loser population what reconstructs it. As usual they accuse whites of the very thing they themselves are attempting to do. Not very original.
The conniving Demmunists are one-trick ponies. They harp on “racism” and “white supremacy” and CRT because it’s all they’ve GOT. They certainly CAN’T point to anything positive they have accomplished, or anything they have done for the good of the country, so they attack anybody who disagrees with them–even those who are NOT white–as “racists” and “white supremacists.” It is NONSENSE, and you would think anybody with half a brain would RECOGNIZE that it is nonsense, but a horrifyingly LARGE amount of people actually seem to be buying INTO this BS.
AND every time someone brings out “HOW RACIST IT is Of the left, to effectively call blacks, “TOO dumb”, which is why we need to lower standards etc.. T HE MEDIA COVERS for them.
Their voting base is nothing more than cry baby racist all pretending to be victims of a mess the dummycrat caused. These people are truly mentally defective.
The ones who do learn from it are seldom the ones who get into office where they can effect positive change. It is one thing to holler for it and vote for it, but it is the person who gets into office who needs to listen to the voice of the people and carry out their wishes. Grassroots efforts are certainly crucial and individual involvement is necessary, but the elected officials who will craft policy must be on the same page.
Aren’t Conservatives beautiful! GOP Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears has common sense and lives in the real world, as opposed to liberals, who are the devil incarnate.
Here’s a black woman who immigrated to America to pursue the American dream as we have always known it to be.
Education, hard work, perseverance and character pave the road to achieving that dream and this lady has all of them. I hope conservatives will support her. Blue state Virginia voters did.
AND unlike so many others, SHE IS PROUD TO have come here, and ASSIMILATED TO OUR culture and ways/laws…
Immigration success follows immigration failure when the desire to LIVE free exceeds the desire to EAT free. The formula is not rocket science, just clear thinking of equal opportunity, over forced equity in results. Honest determination always trumps dishonest conspiracy.